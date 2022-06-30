Prattsville pair accused of child abuse found in PA

COXSACKIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Greene County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Prattsville residents in 2019, after an investigation into alleged child abuse . Daphney Seide, 34, and Bahji Green, 30, were charged with felony assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, assault, and unlawful imprisonment. Their three victims were all children under the age of 11, police said.

In March of 2021, the subjects were out on bail when Green became the subject of a separate police chase. This time, the New York State Police launched an investigation into a domestic incident involving a potential kidnapping from the town of Halcott in Greene County.

According to police, when the pursuit was terminated, local police agencies set up a roadblock at the intersections of County Road 2 and Route 10 in Hamden, in Delaware County. Green was able to avoid the roadblock, police said, as an officer with the Walton Police Department shot at him. No injuries were reported, and it was not clear whether or not the car was hit by a bullet.

Both Green and Seide have been on the run from police since then- until Wednesday. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will finally have the chance to put the two alleged child abusers behind bars after they were found in Pennsylvania with help from the United States Marshals.

The pair is now being held in the Greene County Jail pending arraignment, on indictment warrants for their original child abuse charges. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this case by the U.S. Marshals, the New York State Police, and the Greene County District Attorney’s Office.

