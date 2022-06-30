ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Jackson on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4F6z_0gR11zPL00
Tripadvisor

#5. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6347 I-55 North, Jackson, MS 39213
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hjpUR_0gR11zPL00
Tripadvisor

#4. Basil’s Fondren

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $
– Address: 2906 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216-4233
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aP97N_0gR11zPL00
Tripadvisor

#3. BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4500 I 55 N Ste 244, Jackson, MS 39211-5958
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Eob6_0gR11zPL00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Manship

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1200 N State St Ste 100, Jackson, MS 39202-2000
Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TtjWq_0gR11zPL00
Tripadvisor

#1. Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza and Ice Cream Joint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 200 District Blvd, Jackson, MS 39211-6373
Read more on Tripadvisor

