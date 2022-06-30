COVID-19 vaccinations now available for children 6 months and older through Newman Regional Health

An afternoon waterline break has Emporia Underground Utilities crews in northwest Emporia for repairs. Crews were alerted to the break just after 12:30 pm Monday at the intersection of 12th Ave. and Prairie. Lyon County Emergency Communications says the break affects a 20-inch line, one of the city’s biggest transmission lines, so traffic is blocked between 12th and 15th until further notice. There are reports of disrupted water service as far east as Emporia Place.
All in all, the holiday weekend — to this point — has been relatively calm. Lyon County Emergency Communications reports a handful of complaints after the 11 pm cutoff and none since midnight. Emporia Fire is reporting two dumpster fires and a brush pile fire from Sunday, all...
Chris Stanley’s bid to buy Plumb Place has been considered the “best and highest” offer for the property, according to court documents obtained by KVOE News. Stanley’s bid goes before Lyon County District Court Judge Jeff Larson at 11 am Wednesday and outshone several other submitted bids, including publicized plans from Eli Fowler to use the space as apartments and temperature-controlled storage and Jarrod and Clarine Hibler’s idea of living in the home. Court documents listed Stanley’s potential purchase price of $240,000, above the asking price of $199,000, and did not list other bid amounts.
With hotter days ahead in the coming weeks, residents are again being reminded to keep a close eye on the temperature and their back seats. During the J&J Show on KVOE’s Morning Show Thursday, Emporia Police Officers Jaffar Agha and JT Klaurens discussed the dangers of leaving children alone in hot vehicles. Klaurens says this is an issue they deal with on a regular basis, especially during this time of year.
The city of Emporia lit up the night sky with the annual Fourth of July fireworks display Sunday evening. Once again, Emporia State University hosted the patriotic show with right around 900 fireworks discharged over the course of the 25-minute display. Local pyrotechnician Bernie Toso along with a cadre of volunteers oversaw the event.
Initial repairs are finished at the site of Emporia’s latest water main break. The break developed on a 12-inch line underneath West 12th between Lawrence and Walnut. Reports started coming in around 6:30 pm, and it took several hours to get the line repaired. The resulting cutout has forced...
The City of Emporia continues to accept proposals for the Carnegie Library following recent tours of the building earlier this month. According to City Manager Trey Cocking, the tours saw around 20 individuals take part, however, he says the majority of those were simply “sightseers.”. Cocking says the city...
A pair of wrecks on the Kansas Turnpike during Saturday’s storm activity led to reported injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a wreck around 8:20 pm near mile marker 97, just southwest of the Matfield Green service exit, sent two people to Susan B Allen Hospital in El Dorado for treatment. The driver, 44-year-old Quincy Norris of Peoria, Illinois, was southbound when he lost control of his car due to the wet highway. The car hit the center barrier wall.
Several Lyon County fire departments were dispatched to a pair of structure fires reported almost simultaneously, but there was no actual fire at either location. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were first toned out to 1025 State just before 4:40 pm. Emporia Fire says there was a smoking firework, but there was no actual fire.
Oppressive heat is expected to be a regular occurrence over the next several days. As such, the National Weather Service has placed Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties in a heat advisory from noon Monday until 9 pm Wednesday. A separate advisory is in place for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Monday until 8 pm Wednesday, extending the alert one day from its original issuance.
Trial is set later this month for an Emporia man accused of trying to rob a downtown Emporia gas station earlier this year. Darren Hutcherson is accused of trying to rob Max’s BP, 202 East Sixth, in late March and has been charged with one count of attempted robbery. Authorities say Emporia Police officers were on the scene almost immediately and arrested Hutcherson shortly after arriving.
Emporia State University and the Emporia State football team are mourning the loss of one of their own. According to a news release from ESU Athletics, redshirt sophomore Brexten Green passed away Saturday at Grand Lake in Oklahoma following a cliff diving accident. Green, a native of Cashion, Oklahoma, was a receiver for the football team, a 2020 Oklahoma state champion as a member of the Cashion High School Wildcats football team and was named the district A-3 player of the year his senior year of high school.
The Emporia Reds U8 team has wrapped up league play in Topeka with a 2nd place finish. They finished with a 13-1 record. Their lone loss was to the league champions in the first game of the season. This is the same team that won the U7 Ken Berry league...
Comments / 0