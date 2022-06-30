COVID-19 vaccinations now available for children 6 months and older through Newman Regional Health

Chris Stanley’s bid to buy Plumb Place has been considered the “best and highest” offer for the property, according to court documents obtained by KVOE News. Stanley’s bid goes before Lyon County District Court Judge Jeff Larson at 11 am Wednesday and outshone several other submitted bids, including publicized plans from Eli Fowler to use the space as apartments and temperature-controlled storage and Jarrod and Clarine Hibler’s idea of living in the home. Court documents listed Stanley’s potential purchase price of $240,000, above the asking price of $199,000, and did not list other bid amounts.

