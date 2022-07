The settlement north of Orange, east of Highway 87, along the Southern Pacific railroad tracks has been populated since the late 1800s. The first line through there was the Texas and New Orleans Railroad, a direct line from New Orleans to Houston. When the right of way for the railroad was first surveyed, the land at Orange was too swampy, so the line had to be relocated north three miles, to the closest higher, mostly dry land.

ORANGE COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO