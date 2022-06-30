ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

93-year-old man shoots home intruder, fends off others

By BILL HUTCHINSON
KGO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 93-year-old suburban Los Angeles homeowner, who a relative said was frustrated over being the victim of numerous home break-ins, shot and critically wounded a burglar and scared off the would-be thief's accomplices, according to authorities. The retired plumber, identified as Joe Howard Teague by the Riverside County Sheriff's...

abc7news.com

Comments / 6

Zactivist Zap
4d ago

Malma said the elderly man had grown increasingly frustrated over his home being targeted by thieves and the response from local police."He was tired because every time he calls the police, the police were taking forever to come and assist him," Malma said.^ the eventual fate of EVERY gun grabber. and when it finally happens that's when you'll finally understand why the rest of us will never let you disarm us.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

16-year-old girl shot twice in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 16-year-old girl was shot in the upper and lower body Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said. Her wounds were not considered life-threatening. She was last reported in stable condition, according to Long Beach police spokesman Brandon Fahey. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another Shooting Reported Near Baldwin Crenshaw Mall

LOS ANGELES – A man was critically wounded during an argument in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:10 p.m. Sunday on the 4200 block of Santo Tomas Drive., according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD Shoots, Kills Armed Man in South LA

LOS ANGELES – The investigation continued Sunday into the shooting of a man by Los Angeles Police Department officers who claimed he was armed with a gun when they spotted him while patrolling the Historic South- Central area. The shooting occurred about 9:40 p.m. Saturday at 36th Place and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Officers shoot, kill suspect in South Central

A suspect was shot and killed by police officers Saturday night in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The incident began around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Maple Avenue and East 36th Street. The Los Angeles Police Department said officers tried to stop an armed man in the area. Police officials said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moreno Valley, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man, 37, fatally shot near his vehicle in Encino; suspect at large

Authorities say a 37-year-old man was gunned down near his car in Encino, and a search is on for those responsible. The shooting unfolded around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Grimes Place. It was there that officers arrived and found the man suffering of multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics also responded, and pronounced the man dead at the scene. CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner spoke to some neighbors who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting, including one who jumped into action.Given that it's 4th of July weekend, it's not uncommon to hear loud explosions. But one woman told Reiner that she knew...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Intruder#Police#Violent Crime
foxla.com

LA man arrested for elevator assault in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - A Los Angeles man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in the elevator of an Irvine storage facility, according to the Irvine Police Department. Rafael Cortez, 26, was arrested Sunday for suspicion of felony sexual battery. Cortez's arrest comes after an investigation that goes back to late June.
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Biker Killed in Hit-And-Run in Bellflower

BELLFLOWER – Officials Sunday identified a 32-year-old motorcyclist who was killed by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash in Bellflower. The victim was identified as Brett Mitchell, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. A spokesperson with the coroner’s office could not be reached to determine Mitchell’s place of residence.
BELLFLOWER, CA
chicagopopular.com

Breaking News: Officer involved shooting in South LA

South Los Angeles, California (CP) An investigation is underway after police officers opened fire at a suspect originally wanted for disturbing the peace. Breaking news an investigation underway after an officer-involved shooting in south l.a police say they responded to a man with a gun at 26th place in maine just before 10 p-m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Gang Related Shooting Leaves Teen Dead in Carson

CARSON – Sheriff’s homicide detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Carson that they say could be gang-related. The shooting was reported at approximately 11 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of 233rd Street where deputies from the Carson Sheriff’s...
CARSON, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA Shooting Leaves One Dead in Athens Area

ATHENS – A man was shot to death Saturday in the Athens area of Los Angeles and the shooter remained at large. The shooting in the 1000 block of West Imperial Highway was reported around 5:20 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Fantom. The man...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Film Producer Charged With Murder of L.A. Model, Architect

Formal charges have been filed against men suspected of involvement in the deaths of a model and her architect friend, who were dumped at separate hospitals after a Los Angeles warehouse party last year, according to the Los Angeles Times. David Pearce, a producer arrested in December on suspicion of manslaughter, has been charged with murdering Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales Arzola. Brandt Osborn, an actor, has been charged with acting as an accessory to the pair’s murders. A third man initially arrested along with Pearce and Osborn, Michael Ansbach, has not been charged. The formal filing of charges by prosecutors comes after the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office sent the case back to detectives for further investigation, according to the Times. Pearce’s lawyer declined to comment on the charges beyond telling the newspaper that his client “adamantly and strongly denies any connection to these women’s unfortunate deaths.” On Saturday, someone in charge of Giles’ defunct Instagram account shared a screenshot of the Times’ article to her Story with the caption: “Finally! Justice is coming.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

12-year-old traumatized after witnessing his French bulldogs stolen in front of his home

There's nothing 12-year-old Ethan Gonzalez loves more than to take care of his seven French bulldogs. It all began when his parents got one for thinking the only child would need a friend. Two years later, the sole French bulldog had its first litter much to the delight of the Long Beach boy.However, just nine months after the new puppies came into this world, Ethan's joy seeing the new puppies run around has turned into sorrow. "A lot of late nights and stuff like that," said his father Ubaldo Gonzalez. "It's pretty crazy but he's doing the best he could given the...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy