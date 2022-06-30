ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with car

By Valerie Wells
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision with a pickup on Thursday. Decatur police said the motorcycle was traveling west in...

herald-review.com

wmay.com

Woman Dead In Shelbyville Semi-Pedestrian Crash

Illinois State Police are investigating an accident in Shelbyville Friday that left a pedestrian dead. WAND-TV reports that a semi was attempting to make a right-hand turn at Route 128 and Main Street when a woman in a wheelchair entered the roadway. The semi struck the 58-year-old woman. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Pickup truck strikes building, damages parked cars

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Police responded to a report of a “vehicle striking a building” Saturday night. Before crashing into a storefront, a Dodge Ram 2500 damaged several parked vehicles. It happened outside Meet Fresh, a restaurant on 2nd St. and University Ave. One woman said her sister’s car was one of the damaged […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Woman found unconscious inside house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was rescued after she was found unconscious inside a house fire in Decatur. Decatur firefighters were called to the 200 block of S. 16th St. around 7 p.m. They said there was a fire in the kitchen of the home. A woman was found...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Second Driver Dies Of Injuries From I-72 Crash That Killed Ballplayer

A second person has died from injuries in a crash that also took the life of a Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ballplayer. 27-year-old Zachary Wilham of Decatur died Thursday afternoon at HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was airlifted after the crash shortly before 1:30am Thursday on Interstate 72 east of Buffalo. Illinois State Police say Wilham was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when he crashed into a car driven by 20-year-old Lucas Otto of Arthur. Otto… who was a pitcher for the Springfield minor league ballclub… was pronounced dead at the scene.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Pedestrian dies after fatal crash

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) A pedestrian has died as a result of being struck by a truck-tractor semi trailer. Shannon D. Watkins, 58 from Shelbyville died on July 1st. Semi truck driver Michael L. Snow, 53 struck Watkins. Investigators state that the semi trailer was stopped at the intersection of Illinois...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

3 vehicles and apartment building were damaged during Bloomington Fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three vehicles and part of an apartment building were damaged during a fire near Washington Street and Hershey Road Monday morning. According to a Bloomington Fire Department press release, crews were dispatched to the fire at approximately 2:18 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene,...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No injuries after fire at Morton home Sunday

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire inspectors are working to learn the cause of a fire that damaged a Morton home on the corner of N. Main and E. Tyler Streets Sunday afternoon. According to Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelly, fire crews responded to the fire just before noon. He said two people escaped the fire, and no one was injured.
MORTON, IL
Herald & Review

Shelbyville woman dies after being hit by semitruck trailer

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville woman died Friday after being struck by a semitruck trailer. According to an Illinois State Police report, Shannon D. Watkins, 58, was in a wheelchair and entered the roadway at the same time a semitruck was making a right-hand turn at the intersection of Illinois 128 and Main Street. The incident occurred at approximately 1:52 p.m.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: Man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officers said a man was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash Thursday morning. In a news release, officers said they were called to an area near West Harrison Avenue and Private Street around 7 a.m. They stated a pickup truck was traveling east on Harrison while a motorcycle was […]
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur woman arrested after using umbrella as a weapon, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman was jailed after police report she attacked a man using an improvised weapon apparently made from a broken off section of an umbrella. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the 50-year-old victim suffered a wound to the stomach after the woman, aged 43, jabbed him with the foot-long section of what appeared to be a section of a metal umbrella shaft.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Two Decatur women sought by police in separate gun threat incidents

DECATUR — Police said they are seeking two Decatur women involved in separate incidents of making threats with a gun. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the first trouble occurred Friday night when a man said a 51-year-old woman pulled a gun and menaced him by pressing the barrel of the weapon against his teeth.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Littering Decatur youth winds up with gun charges, police say

DECATUR — A 17-year-old caught dropping trash on a Decatur city street wound up being detained on gun charges, police say. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said a Decatur police patrol had come across the male youth near the intersection of North Calhoun and East North streets around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
wmay.com

17-Year-Old Woman Charged In Fatal Stabbing

A 17-year-old female from Springfield is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder, vehicular invasion, and aggravated domestic battery in a fatal stabbing last week. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced the charges against 17-year-old Andrea Oliver in the stabbing death of 26-year-old Thomas Shephard. He was stabbed June 23rd in the 15-hundred block of East Cook and died a short time later at the hospital. Springfield Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Oliver on Thursday. She’s being held on $1.5 million bond.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Champaign police make arrest in June 19 homicide

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police have made an arrest in connection with a June 19 homicide. On June 19 at 1:48 a.m. police were called to the 900 block of W. Bloomington Rd. for a report of a shooting. Officers found multiple gunshot would victims. An 18-year-old, Prentiss Jackson,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Man killed on I-72 crash was a Lucky Horseshoes pitcher

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man who was killed in a crash on Interstate-72 on Thursday morning has been identified as Lucas Otto of Arthur, Illinois. Otto, 20, was a pitcher for the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, which is a U.S. Prospect League and collegiate summer league baseball team. He...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

17 year old woman charged with murder

A 17 year old woman has been charged with a variety of crimes including first-degree murder in connection with the June 23rd stabbing death of 26 year old Thomas Sheppard. Andrea Oliver of Springfield is charged with First Degree Murder, Vehicular Invasion, and Aggravated Domestic Battery arising from the incident.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police release video of officer discharging weapon during situation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police released video of an incident June 23 that involved an officer shooting their gun during a chase situation. The video released was from the officer’s bodycam as well as their in-car video. That video was sent out through Facebook. DPD officials said the officer was Sergeant K. Matt Daniels. […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police make arrest in deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a teenager dead and three others hurt. Champaign Police officers joined members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force on Thursday in arresting Quentin Hymon for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Hymon, a 20-year-old […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after chase with Taylorville Police

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police said its officers arrested a man Monday night after he fled from a traffic stop and led them on a chase through town. Officers were patrolling the area around the 600 block of Cottage Avenue in response to several complaints of illegal activity in that area; during a patrol, […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL

