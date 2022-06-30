Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with car

A 17-year-old female from Springfield is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder, vehicular invasion, and aggravated domestic battery in a fatal stabbing last week. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced the charges against 17-year-old Andrea Oliver in the stabbing death of 26-year-old Thomas Shephard. He was stabbed June 23rd in the 15-hundred block of East Cook and died a short time later at the hospital. Springfield Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Oliver on Thursday. She’s being held on $1.5 million bond.
Comments / 1