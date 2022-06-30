Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with car

A second person has died from injuries in a crash that also took the life of a Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ballplayer. 27-year-old Zachary Wilham of Decatur died Thursday afternoon at HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was airlifted after the crash shortly before 1:30am Thursday on Interstate 72 east of Buffalo. Illinois State Police say Wilham was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when he crashed into a car driven by 20-year-old Lucas Otto of Arthur. Otto… who was a pitcher for the Springfield minor league ballclub… was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO