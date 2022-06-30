ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Texas man on death row pleads guilty in 3 cold-case killings

By Associated Press
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWovb_0gR10mDL00

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A man already sentenced to death for an Oklahoma cold-case killing has pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of two girls and a young woman whose disappearances also went unsolved for decades.

William Reece pleaded guilty Wednesday in a courtroom in Galveston and nearby Angleton in the 1997 killings of 12-year-old Laura Smither of Friendswood, 17-year-old Jessica Cain of Tiki Island and 20-year-old Kelli Cox of Denton.

Oklahoma City metro area man hit, killed by driver while on nightly walk

The 62-year-old was serving a 60-year prison sentence for a 1998 Texas kidnapping in 2016 when he began cooperating with investigations of the other deaths.

He was sentenced to death last year for the 1997 killing of 19-year-old Tiffany Johnson of Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Galveston, TX
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Texas State
City
Angleton, TX
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tiki Island, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Galveston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Friendswood, TX
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Death Row#Murder#Tiki#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KHOU

Kidnapped Garland teen found safe; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Police in Garland, Texas, are now looking for a 20-year-old suspect that's believed to have kidnapped his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend. According to police, witnesses saw the girl being dragged against her will into a White Ford or GM pickup truck with a tan or silver trim. This happened around 8:30 p.m. on West Buckingham Road.
GARLAND, TX
kgns.tv

Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in northeast Dallas are investigating the shooting death of a couple whose bodies were found inside their apartment while their two young children were alive. Police were initially called out to the apartment this past Sunday by a neighbor who heard gunshots. Officers went to...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man wanted in Texas arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man who was wanted on armed robbery charges and kidnapped a woman from Texas was arrested in Tulsa on Friday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Justin Cordes was pulled over by Tulsa police around 5 p.m. near 79th East Ave. “The officers noted...
TULSA, OK
KXAN

Prosecutors won’t sue Texas AG Paxton over Jan. 6 records

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say they won’t move forward with a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over his refusal to release his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. The Dallas...
AUSTIN, TX
KFOR

KFOR

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy