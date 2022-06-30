ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison County, SD

Flood Warning issued for Davison, Hanson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-30 10:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bon Homme by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 19:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls. Target Area: Bon Homme The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bon Homme County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 807 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tyndall, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brookings, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brookings; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 425 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOKINGS DAVISON HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY SANBORN TURNER
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy