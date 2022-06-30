Flood Warning issued for Davison, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 19:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls. Target Area: Bon Homme The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bon Homme County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 807 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tyndall, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

