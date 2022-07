We have an unconfirmed report of a shooting that took place last night in the parking lot of the Headliner Night Club in Neptune. We have unconfirmed information that the deceased was from Long Branch and goes by the nickname “Chewy”. Police and investigators were on the scene until well into the early morning hours. There is very limited information available at this time. We will update this story as details are released.

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO