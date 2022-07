If you’ve ever had the experience of meeting someone and you just instantly vibe, it’s probably because — whether you knew it or not — you liked how they smelled. And no, I’m not talking about being attracted to a new partner’s Acqua di Giò or realizing you and your new best friend both wear the same Chanel fragrance. I’m talking about our natural animal smells, which we, not unlike dogs, apparently have a way of sniffing out in each other. According to a recent study, this subconscious sniff test plays an important role in how we bond with others and choose the people we want to hang out with.

