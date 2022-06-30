ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Pismo Beach Man Facing Potential Life Sentance

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ki3VZ_0gR0vteV00

Jury found Todd Hortillosa guilty on 10 counts of sex crimes

PISMO BEACH — San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Tuesday, June 28, that a jury found Todd Anthony Hortillosa (44) of Pismo Beach guilty on 10 counts of sex crimes against three children occurring over a nine-year period.

A San Luis Obispo County jury found Pismo Beach resident Todd Anthony Hortillosa (DOB 12/13/1977) guilty on 10 counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14 years involving three separate victims. The jury also found true that Hortillosa’s crimes involved multiple victims under the age of 14, a finding that provides for a potential life sentence.

At the jury trial, each of the three survivors, now aged 23, 14, and 11, testified to the prolonged sexual abuse inflicted by Hortillosa. The sexual abuse escalated with each victim, but ultimately stopped after it was reported to a teacher by a then 11-year-old victim.

“We applaud the courage of these young victims to report and testify about what the defendant did to them and we thank the jury for providing justice for these three young survivors,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Sexual abuse of children is a horrific betrayal of trust that causes great harm to its victims. We will always do everything within our power to hold child predators accountable to the maximum extent possible.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 15, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 5 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, the Honorable Judge Craig van Rooyen presiding. Hortillosa faces a potential sentence of 120 years to life, plus two years eight months, in prison for his crimes.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the aid of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation. Sheriff’s Detective James Wyett and District Attorney’s Office Investigator Rosalba Denny were the primary investigators. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker who is assigned to the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Prosecution Unit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Paso Robles Press

Sheriff Deputies Searching for Missing Nipomo Teen

NIPOMO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Nipomo. Alilianna Trujillo was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Nipomo on July 1. Trujillo is from Arizona but is visiting family members in Nipomo for the summer. She has no known friends in the area. However, she has family members living in the Santa Maria area.
NIPOMO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Missing juvenile last seen in South County

– On July 1, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a missing 15-year-old girl from Nipomo. Alilianna Trujillo is from Arizona and was visiting family members for the summer. She was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Nipomo on July 1. She has no known friends in the area. She does have family members living in the Santa Maria area.
calcoastnews.com

Suspect in murder outside Santa Maria bar arrested

Santa Maria police officers arrested a suspect from Washington State for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a bar Saturday night. At about 9:20 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in front of Louie B’s bar at 213 E. Main Street in Santa Maria. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man down with a gunshot wound.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pismo Beach, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Pismo Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach man faces life in prison for disfiguring victim

A jury convicted Jeremiah Leo Hernandez of Grover Beach of aggravated mayhem and assault after he slashed a man’s face with a knife in Pismo Beach, permanently disfiguring his victim. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 24, Hernandez attacked the male victim in the 200 block of Five Cities...
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Child’s jaw broken during melee at park in Paso Robles

A teenager is in custody after he broke another boy’s jaw during a fight at the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles on Friday evening. The result of an ongoing feud, a 14-year-old suspect and a 12-year-old boy began fighting in the park. Approximately 18 others then joined in the melee.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime
calcoastnews.com

Missing San Luis Obispo man found dead

A 37-year-old San Luis Obispo man who was reported missing this week, and who was apparently having a mental health crisis, has been found dead. On Wednesday at about 2 p.m., a person reported Jason Errecalde missing to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials contacted San Luis Obispo Police Department detectives about Errecalde, who lived within the SLO city limits.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calcoastnews.com

Three more gang members found guilty in Santa Maria murder case

A jury convicted three MS-13 gang members on Monday of a series of murders and other crimes committed in northern Santa Barbara County, the final verdict in a case that consisted of two separate trials. Amid a string of gang violence, murders in Santa Maria increased from three in 2014...
calcoastnews.com

Arson suspected in multiple fires in Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Fire Department is investigating four possible arson fires that were discovered Saturday burning in the riverbed area. Shortly before 9 a.m., a caller reported a fire in the riverbed near the wastewater treatment plant off Sulfur Springs Road. Firefighters arriving to battle the blaze discovered a second fire north of the first fire near Highway 101.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy