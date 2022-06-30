Man arrested for falsely reporting shooting at Walmart

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a man for falsely reporting a shooting Wenesday evening.

Christian Elenga

Shortly before 8 p.m. the Fountain Walmart, located at 6310 South Highway 85, was evacuated due to a report of an active shooter.

After officers arrived on scene, they determined there was no active shooter at the Walmart. FPD worked quickly to figure out who made the 911 phone call.

Officers were able to identify and locate the suspect, 27-year-old Christian Elenga, and placed him into custody.

Elenga will be charged with false reporting and possibly several other charges, says FPD.

