Mississippi State

Mississippi House Speaker says 12-year-old incest victims should continue pregnancies to term

By Maureen Breslin
foxlexington.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Hill) – Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn (R) told reporters Wednesday it is his “personal belief” that if a 12-year-old girl is a victim of incest she should still be made to carry a resulting pregnancy to term. “I believe that life begins at conception...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 26

. ...
3d ago

If that's the case, then cord blood dna should be taken immediately after delivery to find the biological father and he should get the MAX penalty there is regardless of his age.

Reply(3)
15
London Sunshine...
2d ago

Notice these repulicans talk about protecting the life of the unborn but never how they will help the mothers of these children to continue to”protect” them after birth, like what are resources the children and mothers will be given. That's because they do not care about the child after it's born.

Reply
3
d aging flower child
3d ago

I hate to say it but look at all stats, Mississippi is not the sharpest chip on the block.

Reply
7
Related
Daily Mail

Gov. Kristi Noem says she won't let 'a tragic situation perpetuate another tragedy' when asked if a 10-year-old who got pregnant through rape should have to give birth in South Dakota after its trigger law went into effect with Roe overturn

Kristi Noem said Sunday that she won't let 'the tragedy' of children getting pregnant through rape lead to another tragedy in her state by allowing cases like these to lead to abortion. 'Every single life is precious,' the GOP South Dakota governor told CNN's Dana Bash when asked if a...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Impeach Clarence Thomas Petition Hits 1M Signatures: 'Justice is Needed'

A petition calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has passed a million signatures. The petition was launched earlier this year by advocacy group MoveOn after it emerged that Thomas' wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, had repeatedly urged aides of former President Donald Trump to try to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, prompting calls for the justice to recuse himself from cases related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
Salon

In some states, women will be forced to carry pregnancies with lethal fetal anomalies

When news broke on Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some states like Ohio rushed to put a six-week abortion ban in place. This means, as it stands, abortion is prohibited at six weeks of pregnancy for Ohioans. While there are exceptions in cases of life endangerment for the mother, although the language is vague, there are no exceptions for rape and incest.
OHIO STATE
The Atlantic

The Coming Rise of Abortion as a Crime

Before last week, women attempting to have their pregnancies terminated in states hostile to abortion rights already faced a litany of obstacles: lengthy drives, waiting periods, mandated counseling, throngs of volatile protesters. Now they face a new reality. Although much is still unknown about how abortion bans will be enforced, we have arrived at a time when abortions—and even other pregnancy losses—might be investigated as potential crimes. In many states across post-Roe America, expect to see women treated like criminals.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
insideedition.com

Supreme Court Says Separation of Church and State Does Not Prohibit Public School Employees From Praying

In another landmark move, the Supreme Court says that separation of church and state does not prohibit public school employees from praying, they said in a statement. The decision came as the Court said a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of high school football coach Joe Kennedy when he lost his job in 2015 after praying at the 50-yard line after games, ABC News reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Republicans Are Having Some Trouble Talking About Rape and Incest

By the time the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, 13 states were ready with so-called trigger laws that would ban abortions within their borders immediately. (Additional states had pre-Roe prohibitions in place that will now be enforced.) One notable thing about these trigger statutes, which have been gradually enacted over the past two decades, is that most of them do not make any exceptions for cases involving rape or incest.
U.S. POLITICS
