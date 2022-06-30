ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLR10 News

Missouri mom accused of murder: closing arguments in Rebecca Ruud trial

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1O9f_0gR0vKCQ00

UPDATE 2:25 P.M.: Closing arguments have come to an end. Since this is a bench trial, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden will make a ruling based on the evidence and will hand down the sentence.

During the final day of trial, prosecution made the case that Savannah Leckie was still alive at the time of being burned, and that Ruud had drugged Leckie before burning her body. They’re also arguing the inmates who previously testified were credible sources.

“‘How do we know the defendant killed Savannah?’ Defendant destroyed the body,” prosecuting attorney Tony Brown said. “There was barely anything left of Savannah Leckie. Enough to fit in a bag.”

The defense argued that Leckie had struggled mentally, with documents to prove it. They said some of the witnesses, namely the inmates called to testify, were not credible, and that while Savannah’s body was burned by Ruud, Leckie had already killed herself before then.

“The state can absolutely prove that (Rebecca) burned Savannah’s body, but that is all they can prove,” Ruud’s public defender Lauren Welborn said. “They presented no credible evidence of anything related to a murder.”

Judge Holden is likely taking the case under advisement and will issue his ruling at a later time.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in the trial of Rebecca Ruud, the Ozark County woman accused of killing her 16-year-old daughter and burning her body.

The bench trial, heard by Greene County Judge Calvin Holden, began on Monday. Ruud is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Find out what happened the first three days of the trial

Ruud’s defense acknowledges Ruud admitted to burning Savannah Leckie’s body in a bonfire at a farm near Theodosia in 2017 but claims Savannah was already dead.

Prosecutors called three inmate witnesses to the stand Wednesday who they said were in prison at one point with Rebecca Ruud. Some witnesses said they would talk with Ruud, who said she drugged her daughter by crushing up pills and putting them in Kool-Aid.

Ruud was given the opportunity to take the stand in her own defense Wednesday but she declined.

On Tuesday, the court heard from Robert Peat, Junior, who is Ruud’s husband. He testified that Rebecca never told him that she burned Savannah’s body or did anything with it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Nearly 20 years later, father convicted in death of boy

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Nearly two decades after a disabled 9-year-old Missouri boy went missing, his father has been convicted of killing him. St. Louis County jurors on Friday found 49-year-old Dawan Ferguson guilty of first-degree murder. Jurors deliberated less than three hours. Ferguson will be sentenced to life in prison without parole, which is mandatory in non-death penalty first-degree murder cases in Missouri. Ferguson called 911 from a pay phone on June 11, 2003, and said his vehicle was taken in a carjacking with his son, Christian, inside. Prosecutors at trial this week said the carjacking never happened. Ferguson’s lawyers said there was no evidence of murder. The child’s body was never found.
CLAYTON, MO
KOLR10 News

1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping, and relatives of the victim who initiated the hunt want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later.
JACKSON, MS
bransontrilakesnews.com

Charges dropped in January Branson shooting

Charges have been dropped against a man accused in a Jan. 25, 2022 shooting in Branson. Taney County Prosecutor William Duston confirmed to the Branson Tri-Lakes News charges had been dropped against William James Schultz. He had been facing charges of first degree assault with serious physical injury or on a special victim, second degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon causing death or injury, and armed criminal action.
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Missouri#Violent Crime
KTLO

Not guilty plea entered by man charged with burning his own home

A man who is alleged to have burned the house he lived in because he wanted to rid the residence of imaginary people and then disappeared for a time appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. In early March, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery announced that 41-year-old Christian Gabriel Bolding...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Counties with the most veterans in MO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Counties with the most college graduates in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most college graduates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
newscenter1.tv

South Dakota woman sentenced to 21 years for role in 2020 murder

RAPID CITY , S.D. – A woman from Allen will spend over 20 years behind bars for her role in the 2020 murder of Thomas Sitting Bear. 20-year-old Jonnie Fineran pled guilty to second-degree murder in April 2022 for her involvement in the murder of Thomas Sitting Bear on July 24, 2020, in Manderson. According to court documents, Fineran helped a juvenile, identified only as T.S.B., in stabbing Sitting Bear over 60 times, which included “10 stab wounds that punctured his heart, causing his death.”
RAPID CITY, SD
KYTV

Christian County State Rep. Tricia Derges resigns after fraud conviction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christian County State Representative Tricia Derges resigned from the Missouri House of Representatives. A jury convicted Derges on 22 federal fraud charges involving her medical practice. Those charges included wire fraud, illegal prescription distribution, and false statements to investigators. In a resignation letter, Derges spoke about...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy