What’s Happening | Circa 21’s Beauty and the Beast

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the following statement Monday, following the Fourth of July parade mass shooting in Highland Park, north of Chicago:. “Today, I ask all Illinoisans to pray for the families who have been devastated by the evil unleashed this morning in Highland Park, for those who have lost loved ones and for those who have been injured. I also ask that we all pray for our first responders at all levels of government who are actively working to bring the suspect into custody, and whose bravery undoubtedly saved innocent lives on the scene.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO