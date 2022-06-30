ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

6-year-old dies after being hit by front-end loader in southern Iowa

By Kelly Maricle
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1qYf_0gR0ukzP00

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa – A six-year-old child died Wednesday night after being hit by a front-end loader in southern Iowa.

More News from WRBL

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 6:52 p.m. in the 22000 block of Lineville Road. That’s southeast of Leon. Justin Miller, 41 of Leon, was using a front-end loader to retrieve a round bale of hay that had fallen off his trailer and into the east ditch.

The report says after retrieving the hay bale, Miller turned into a private drive and that’s where the loader struck the child. The child died from their injuries on the scene. Their name has not been released.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Decatur City, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Leon, IA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loader#Traffic Accident#The Iowa State Patrol#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy