Laramie, WY

Former Cowgirl Basketball Coach Joe Legerski to Aid in UW’s “Difference Makers” Fundraising Campaign

wrrnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaramie, Wyo. (June 23, 2022) — University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman has announced that former Cowgirl Basketball Coach Joe Legerski is joining the fundraising efforts for UW Athletics “Difference Makers Campaign”. The campaign’s goal is to raise more than $20 million in private gifts to help fund the...

wrrnetwork.com

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Morning Show Interview: Meet Miss Wyoming USA and Miss Wyoming Teen USA

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Morgan McNally, Miss Wyoming USA, and Nora Steinke, Miss Wyoming Teen USA, spoke to Wyoming News Now on July 4, 2022. The two ladies were crowned on June 18th at Natrona County High School. McNally is from Casper, and Steinke is from Laramie. The ladies will serve the state of Wyoming as titleholders and go on to represent the state at Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.
7220sports.com

COLUMN: We sure love sports broadcasters, don’t we?

STILLWATER, Okla., -- Dave Walsh was behind the mic for nearly every single Wyoming football and men's basketball game over the previous 38 seasons. Quite literally, Walsh has been the voice of fall on the High Plains my entire life. Friday afternoon, the school announced he is taking off the headset for good. He stopped calling basketball two years ago, easing us all into the inevitable.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Election Season Opens In Wyoming With Absentee Balloting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 2022 election season opened in Wyoming on Friday with the commencement of absentee and early voting across the state. Thousands of ballots were mailed out to voters throughout the state while many other ballots were cast in person by voters...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Where to launch and watch fireworks this 4th of July

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As you have probably heard, fireworks are banned in all major cities of Wyoming this year. But, for firework lovers, there is good news. Safe launch sites, and firework displays are still happening on Monday. Here are a few:. Cheyenne:. From the Laramie County...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

WYDOT to hold STIP meetings in July and August in Laramie, Albany & Carbon Counties

LARAMIE, Wyo. (RELEASE) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduling its annual State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meetings this summer. District 1, which encompasses parts of Laramie, Albany and Carbon Counties, has meetings scheduled later this month. The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction project schedule over the next six...
LARAMIE, WY
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Black bear rescued from power pole

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department conducted an unusual rescue recently after a black bear scaled an electrical pole. Wheatland Wildlife Biologist Keaton Weber darted and relocated a two-year-old female black bear that had climbed up an electrical pole near Cheyenne. Personnel with Black Hills Energy...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne firework shoot site location & information

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (MEDIA RELEASE) - From the Laramie County Sheriffs Office:. “As we come upon the Independence Day holiday, we want to encourage you to celebrate responsibly. Fireworks are legal in Laramie County as there is no fire ban in place. If you choose to set off fireworks, we encourage you to use the Fireworks Shoot Site located at 2275 W College Dr. between the hours of 8pm to midnight. In order to use the site, you must possess a pass or your receipt from Pyro City, Black Cat, Phantom or USA Fireworks and present it when you pull into the gate.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS: Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some strong to severe storms are possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon [Friday, July 1]. The agency posted this statement on its' website:. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is likely this afternoon and evening. A...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County Sheriff’s Race Online Poll Ends In Near Tie

If a recent week-long Townsquare Media of Cheyenne online poll is any indication, the August 16 GOP Primary Election for Laramie County Sheriff could be a real cliffhanger. Voting on our online poll ended this morning, and showed Captain Don Hollingshead of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office edging former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak by four votes out of a total of 734 votes cast.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (6/23/22–6/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

National Weather Service: June was hot, dry for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — June was a hot and dry month for Cheyenne and it comes in as the ninth warmest June on record, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Cheyenne got more rain between 8 and 10 PM last night than in all of June!” the weather service said on Twitter, adding it was the 12th driest June on record.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Flash Flood Emergency Issued for Lingle Area Due to Canal Breach

Due to a worsening canal breach a mile west of Lingle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4 p.m. Friday. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-012200- /O.CON.KCYS.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220701T2200Z/ /00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen WY- 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LINGLE... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FAILURE OF INTERSTATE CANAL REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTY... At 1051 AM MDT, Whalen Dam operator reported that flow through the breach in the Interstate Canal would begin to recede after 2PM MDT. At 1000 AM, Goshen County Emergency Management reported worsening flooding due to the breach 1 mile west of Lingle. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lingle. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from a levee failure. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas near the levee break. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lingle. Highway 26 west of Lingle. This includes the following streams and drainages... Boyee Draw, Interstate Canal, Rawhide Creek, Willy Draw and North Platte River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. If you are in low lying areas along the Interstate Canal you should move to higher ground immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.
LINGLE, WY
shortgo.co

Board of Public Utilities Reminds Customers to Follow the 2022 Summer Watering Schedule

As temperatures are on the rise again, the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) would like to remind customers of the 2022 summer watering schedule. From May 1 to September 1, watering lawns, gardens, and flower beds between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is prohibited. Customers may water lawns up to three days per week in the mornings or evenings that are most convenient. To avoid water waste, customers are encouraged not to water during high winds and/or rainstorms. Wasting water, such as allowing water to run down the street, is also prohibited.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Man Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit

On Thursday, June 30 at approximately 2:15 a.m. a Cheyenne Police Officer observed a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with stolen license plates speeding near the intersection of Nationway and East 12th Street. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver, later identified as Danny Jimenez, 37, of...
CHEYENNE, WY

