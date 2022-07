I don't know why kids love dinosaurs so much, but most of them do. An article from New York magazine's The Cut, attempted to help explain why children are captivated by the ancient creatures, noting that psychologists call this type of curiosity an "intense interest" and that almost a third of all children have one at some point, typically between the ages of 2 and 6. Frequently it can be an obsession with toy cars/trucks or other toys but one subject of interest frequently near the top is dinosaurs.

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO