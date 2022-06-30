Bijou Garden Cafe has new summer menu and pride specials

BRADENTON (SNN TV) - Two men who burglarized a home in the 4800 block of 11th Avenue Circle E. in the early morning hours on Monday. Surveillance video shows two men wearing medical gloves and masks forcing their way into the home of a well-known attorney, who had recently passed away. the thieves are shown obscuring home security cameras, and stealing electronic devices and several silver bars. Half-hour later, a Volvo SUV was taken from a home on the same street and followed a silver sedan, which is also believed to be involved.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO