There will be one less talk show on the air this week, but the hiatus won't be for long. The livestream version of G4TV's Xplay will be off the air this week, the show's hosts announced. This version of the Xplay reboot, also known as Xplay Live, airs in real-time each week on Twitch and YouTube, with an edited version later placed on the network's linear channel. While the typical Xplay episode is more of a scripted news magazine-style program, Xplay Live has more of a talk show format, with hosts discussing video game news, conducting interviews and demoing various games.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO