Loose Kangaroo Spotted and Wrangled in Baton Rouge Area

According to reports, a kangaroo on the loose in the Baton Rouge area was wrangled by authorities after sightings of the animal were shared on social media. One video shows the kangaroo prancing along the side of a road.

Residents of East Baton Rouge parish were reportedly spotting a kangaroo wandering around the Zachary area this week. Some went to social media to share their state of shock after hearing about the wild animal.

Eventually video was captured of the kangaroo running alongside a highway.

While the animal blends in with the dead grass in the ditch, you can see it running parallel with the vehicle that is driving on the roadway via the below screenshot.

Authorities were reportedly eventually able to capture the kangaroo. It is still unclear if the animal belongs to someone or if it was just lost, per reports. Still, kangaroos are considered an exotic pet and are illegal to own in Louisiana per WBRZ News.

