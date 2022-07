PHOENIX, Ore. - Like the legendary king Ulysses returning home after his long Odyssey, a missing cat has returned home following a year and a half in the wild. Jackson County Animal Services reports that a good Samaritan brought her to the Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialty Center thinking she had been hit by a car. Animal service workers then assisted the vets office in locating the extremely grateful owner thanks to the cat having a microchip with current owner information. The wandering lady didn't make it far. The cat was discovered only about a mile away from where she lived.

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO