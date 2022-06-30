ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the 2022 ACC - Big Ten Challenge matchups

By Alex Weber about 5 hours
 4 days ago
ESPN

The annual ACC – Big Ten challenge has its matchups set for the 2022-23 rendition. And Kyle Boone of CBS Sports did college hoops fans the courtesy of rankings every game in the challenge coming up this season. Here were his rankings along with some personal analysis:

1. Ohio State at Duke

The Buckeyes were the first spoilers of the Coach K Retirement Tour last fall, as Zed Key had the game of his life en route to an Ohio State victory. Chris Holtmann’s club was named a top winner of the transfer portal recently, while Duke boasts a stacked No. 1 ranked recruiting class, per the On3 Consensus. Blue Devils likely roll in Cameron Indoor, but the guys in scarlet and white won’t be scared.

2. North Carolina at Indiana

For my money, by far the most interesting matchup in the challenge. North Carolina obviously will be one of the top-ranked teams in the preseason — and likely the No. 1 team in the polls. Meanwhile, Mike Woodson is looking to build off a successful first season where he returned most of his core. Beating the defending runner-ups in Assembly Hall early in the non-conference slate would be the biggest “WE’RE BACK” moment for the Hoosiers since Christian Watford dotted that three over Darius Miller in 2011.

3. Purdue at Florida State

Aside from the blue bloods, there may not be two coaches running more consistently successful teams. Matt Painter and Leonard Hamilton are two of the finer coaching gentlemen in the game with pristine programs and a game between the two should be a delight. Although, frankly, the Boilermakers and Seminoles may not have one of their better teams heading into this season.

4. Rutgers at Miami

Quite a strange choice for the No. 4 spot. Steve Pikiell’s job at Rutgers to get that program into the last two NCAA Tournaments is astounding, but they lost their star player and are more likely than not to miss the tournament in ’23. Miami landed an incredible transfer haul and bring back their star. It’s just…neither program is a big name and this game probably won’t get the attention of half-a-dozen or so of the others.

5. Virginia at Michigan

Two traditional basketball powers with great head coaches squaring off in Ann Arbor. Should be a great matchup between two defensive powerhouses that need to find consistent perimeter scoring in order to reach their potential. A consequential early-season game for both squads.

6. Michigan State at Notre Dame

Tom Izzo needs to get out to a good start in 2022-23. His last two seasons were fairly underwhelming following the 2019 Final Four berth. Meanwhile, Mike Brey may have saved his job by nabbing a Last Four In spot in the ’22 NCAA Tournament. The Irish return four super-seniors and added a fifth in the transfer portal. No excuse not to pick up a marquee win over the Spartans in South Bend.

7. Syracuse at Illinois

The Fighting Illini typically excel from the three-point line, while the ‘Cuse zone has been a turnstile in the regular season over the last couple years. Brad Underwood’s club should thump the Orange — who simply don’t have the offensive firepower they did in their last few tourney runs.

8. Maryland at Louisville

The crowning achievement of Louisville’s 2021-22 season was smoking the Terrapins in the Baha Mar Classic to give Mark Turgeon one final kick in the rear on his way out the door. Both programs feature new coaches this fall, as Kevin Willard (who was a contender for both jobs) looks to avenge Turgeon against Kenny Payne’s Cards.

9. Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Steve Forbes surprisingly had Wake Forest on the cusp of the NCAA Tournament before late-season mishaps sent them to the NIT. He lost most of his production off the ’22 team; but hey, no one expected the players he had last year to pop like they did, so perhaps more Demon Deacon breakouts can be expected. On the other end of the sideline, Greg Gard has a king’s task in replacing Wooden Award runner-up Johnny Davis.

10. Penn State at Clemson

You can tell we’re getting to the end of the line, now. Clemson plays just enough defense to be relevant under Brad Brownell, but watching these two teams on offense proves to be quite the chore. Either way, even beating a mediocre ACC program like Clemson would be massive for Micah Shrewsberry in his second season with the Nittany Lions.

11. Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Minnesota was a pleasant surprise offensively last season in Ben Johnson’s first year with the job. While Virginia Tech was one of the bigger disappointments in the country given the level of talent they brought back. Could be an inflection point for these two programs, who are trending opposite ways, if the Gophers can topple VA Tech on the road.

12. Georgia Tech at Iowa

How is this game ranked so low? With Josh Pastner as coach and their ever-unpredictable results, Georgia Tech is the screwball comedy of the ACC. Heck, Pastner wore a welder’s mask for the last two seasons and won the ACC title in 2021! Plus, Iowa is always one of the nation’s most high-powered offenses. It will be far from the best pure basketball game, but Jackets vs. Hawkeyes will be fun, no doubt.

13. Pittsburgh at Northwestern

Appropriately ranked matchup. Pittsburgh is the laughing stock of the conference as of late, though they did add four-star point guard Dior Johnson, their highest-ranked recruit in some time. Northwestern, on the other hand, hasn’t had much success whatsoever since that flukey NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017.

14. Boston College at Nebraska

These programs share two winning conference records in the last 10 seasons, and Boston College hasn’t finished .500 or better in the ACC since the second Bush administration. A brawl between two bottom-feeders to round out these rankings.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Bruce Feldman explains how Texas landed Arch Manning

Most college football fans once believed Arch Manning, the No. 1 QB and player in the On3 Consensus for the 2023 recruiting class, would follow family members to the SEC. Alas, he spurned several schools with familial ties to head to a future-SEC program in Texas. Recently, college football insider Bruce Feldman joined the Rich Eisen Show to discuss why the Longhorns appealed to the youngest Manning so much. And also, how his arrival has impacted Texas’ recruiting as a whole. Here were his comments in full regarding Manning’s pledge to Texas:
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Big Blue Nation in the Red, White, and Blue

As we celebrate the Fourth of July this holiday weekend, we at KSR are reflecting on the outstanding representation Coach Calipari and Kentucky Basketball have had for Team USA. Kentucky, alongside winning a national championship, has had four players in the Calipari-era compete at the Olympic level on behalf of...
NBA
On3.com

Why David Shaw says working for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was 'like a really good rollercoaster'

Stanford head football coach David Shaw joined Pro Football Focus (PFF) for a Twitter Space session recently, and the topic of working for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh came up. Shaw was on Harbaugh’s staffs at San Diego (2006) and Stanford (2007-10), before taking over the Cardinal program upon Harbaugh’s departure to San Francisco in 2011.
ANN ARBOR, MI
