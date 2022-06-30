ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD: Wanted man arrested after police chase, discovery of drugs

By Dianté Gibbs
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A wanted suspect is in custody, facing burglary and other charges after a pursuit through North Charleston, according to police.

Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police were advised that a burglary suspect, identified as Antonio Patterson, was in the parking lot of a Rivers Avenue convenience store.

Patterson, 31, led officers in a chase through North Charleston before he bailed from his vehicle and fled on foot along University Boulevard, a police report read.

Police say that found an “off white rock-like substance next to a digital scale” inside the vehicle in plain view. Officers tested the substance which was presumptive for cocaine.

Patterson was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, failure to stop for blue lights, and also served with a warrant for the initial burglary charge.

NCPD: Man wanted for 2021 murder

