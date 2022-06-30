ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama lands two on PFF top 10 safeties for 2023 NFL Draft

By Clint Lamb about 5 hours
 4 days ago
Michael Wade, Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Alabama defense is going to include a stout secondary. After seeing a couple of key juniors elect to return for their senior seasons, the writing was on the wall. The experience, the talent and the depth were going to combine to make one of the strongest units in the country.

Apparently, Pro Football Focus agrees that there’s plenty of talent on the backhalf of the Crimson Tide’s defense. On Tuesday, PFF analyst Mike Renner wrote a piece highlighting the top 10 safety prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft. Alabama didn’t just have one on that list; it had two.

Check out where the two defensive backs stand below.

No. 2 – Brian Branch

What PFF has to say about Branch: “Branch may not be the most imposing physical presence coming off the bus at only 6-foot and 190 pounds, but you’ll sing a different tune after you flip on his tape. He plays with an undeniable chip on his shoulder and won’t even think about throttling down into contact. In two years filling the slot for Alabama’s defense, he’s missed only one tackle on 82 attempts. That’s an unheard-of rate for anyone, let alone a defensive back.

“While his consistency in coverage could stand to improve, Branch still possesses a lot of tools to work with in that regard.”

Our take: Technically, Branch plays Alabama’s star position, but as we’ve seen with other stars — Minkah Fitzpatrick, for example — in the past, the transition to full-time safety isn’t all that difficult. Once Branch leaves for the NFL, he’ll be evaluated as a versatile safety who can be moved around, similar to an Xavier McKinney.

I’ve already been pounding the table for a Branch breakout season in 2022, and I’m certainly not getting off that hype train now. With the Georgia native showing a knack for generating more turnovers during the spring, we’re full steam ahead over here.

No. 4 – Jordan Battle

What PFF has to say about Battle: “Battle was a surprise to return to the Crimson Tide after a career year in 2021 put him firmly in the early Day 2 conversation at the position. He earned an 88.0 overall grade in his third season of playing time and second as a full-time starter. Battle has a versatile body type at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds and is rarely caught out of position. On 1,335 career coverage snaps, he’s allowed a grand total of 474 yards with five picks and eight pass breakups.”

Our take: In some ways, it was surprising to see Branch ahead of Battle on this list. No, I don’t think that the rising senior is an elite athlete playing the position, but I also don’t think he’s hinderance either. With his size, football IQ and ball skills, I believe he’ll be in that conversation to be one of the top safeties taken next April.

We have seen other talented Alabama safeties such as McKinney and Landon Collins fall to early Day 2 though. It’s not considered a highly-prioritized positon, so the second or third round remains a possibility. Either way, the Crimson Tide are fortunate to have him.

Other SEC safeties included in PFF top 10

Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (No. 1)

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas (No. 5)

Tykee Smith, Georgia (No. 8)

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M (No. 9)

