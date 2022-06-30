ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Roberto Bautista Agut latest player out of Wimbledon due to COVID-19

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Roberto Bautista Agut is the third men's player out of Wimbledon due to COVID-19, IPA

Roberto Bautista Agut added his name to an unfortunate list on Thursday.

According to Reuters (h/t ESPN) and Agence France-Presse (h/t Yahoo Sports), the 17th-seeded Bautista Agut became the third big-name men's player to pull out of this year's Wimbledon Championships due to testing positive for COVID-19.

"Today I have notified @Wimbledon of my withdrawal," the 34-year-old explained in a post shared on social media. "I have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious, but I think it is the best decision. Thanks for your support. I hope to come back soon."

Bautista Agut was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019 and was scheduled to face Daniel Elahi Galan in a second-round match on Thursday. Galan received a walkover and will next take on either Denis Shapovalov or Brandon Nakashima.

Earlier this week, 2014 U.S. Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic and also 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini withdrew because of testing positive for the coronavirus. Following Berrettini's announcement, an All England Club spokesperson addressed understandable concerns related to COVID-19 in a Tuesday statement.

"We have maintained enhanced cleaning and hand sanitizing operations, and offer full medical support for anyone feeling unwell," said the statement. "We are following U.K. guidance around assessment and isolation of any potential infectious disease. Our player medical team also continue to wear face masks for any consultation.''

On Thursday, the All England Club told AFP that their COVID-19 policy "is constantly under review."

#Wimbledon#Covid#Covid 19
Yardbarker

NFL Bestows A New Honor Upon Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t used to missing the playoffs since Lamar Jackson became their starting quarterback. They have been postseason participants often since he took over under center and it’s clear that the league hasn’t figured him out yet. It took an ankle injury on the versatile...
BALTIMORE, MD
