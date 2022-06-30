ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Basketball sets three non-conference games to its schedule

By Palmer Thombs
 4 days ago
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A day after Georgia’s SEC basketball schedule for 2022-23 was announced, the Bulldogs have a couple more games for you to put on the calendar. The official Georgia Men’s Basketball Twitter account posted that Clean Old-Fashioned Hate on the hardwood will take place on December 6th in Atlanta.

Furthermore, Georgia will reportedly travel to Atlanta for a neutral site contest against Notre Dame on December 18th before hosting Chattanooga at Stegeman Coliseum on December 21st. The game against the Fighting Irish is part of a doubleheader at State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks.

So far, here’s what we know about the Bulldog basketball schedule:

  • @ Wake Forest (November 11th)
  • Sunshine Slam w/ St. Joseph’s, South Florida and UAB (November 21st-22nd)
  • @ Georgia Tech (December 6th)
  • Notre Dame (December 18th)
  • Chattanooga (December 21st)
  • Bucknell (TBA)
  • Home SEC: Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt
  • Road SEC: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M

Georgia Basketball looks to turn the page after a disappointing 2021-22 season that saw the Bulldogs go 6-26 including a 1-17 record in the SEC. Head coach Tom Crean was fired after the season, and Mike White was hired from Florida where he led the Gators to the postseason six straight seasons including a run of four straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2017 to 2021. Florida won a game in each of those tournaments, one of just six teams to do so during that time span.

The roster saw turnover too. White and his new staff brought in six players from the transfer portal plus one from high school. Just five players return. Mardrez McBride (North Texas), Frank Anselem (Syracuse), Justin Hill (Longwood), Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (Oklahoma State) and Jusaun Holt (Alabama) all played for teams that appeared in the NCAA Tournament either in 2021 or 2022 while Terry Roberts (Bradley) helped Florida SouthWestern to a No. 1 junior college ranking during the 2020 season. Meanwhile, the team’s top three in points and rebounds per game – Braelen Bridges, Jailyn Ingram and Kario Oquendo – all return as well as Jaxon Etter, who started 22 games for Georgia last season, and Jabri Abdur-Rahim.

