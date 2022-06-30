Kentucky Women's Basketball Announces In-Season Bahamas Trip

Marco Bottigelli | Getty Images

John Calipari’s team isn’t the only one getting in on the Bahamas fun in 2022. The University of Kentucky announced Kyra Elzy’s women’s basketball team will travel to the Bahamas during Feast Week to compete in the 2022 Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship.

Like the men’s summer tournament, this event will take place at the Baha Mar resort in Nassau. Eight teams will be on the island for the event from Nov. 21-23. Kentucky will open with a game against Virginia Tech, an NCAA Tournament team in 2022, followed by a contest against Dayton, who advanced to the second round of last year’s Big Dance. All of the action will be streamed on FloHoops.

This will be the first international excursion for the Kentucky women’s basketball team since Kyra Elzy assumed the role of head coach. The Wildcats returned victorious from their most recent foreign trip in 2018. UK defeated South Florida, UCLA and North Carolina to capture the Paradise Jam title on St. Thomas Island.

Tickets are not yet on sale for the games, but you can start booking your travel to the event by visiting BahaMarHoops.com.

Now that each basketball team is taking its talents to the Caribbean in 2022, it’s only fitting that Mark Stoops’ squad earns a bid to the Bahamas Bowl.