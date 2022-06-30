ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State adds versatility with King Mack: T-Frank's Film Room

Penn State added another versatile safety to their class in St. Thomas product King Mack. He chose Penn State over Michigan State after delaying his decision by a day. (Credit: Joseph Hastings/On3)

Penn State picked up another safety prospect from the Sunshine State and their second player from St. Thomas Aquinas. Four-star safety King Mack joins the Nittany Lions to pair with his current teammate Conrad Hussey in the Penn State secondary. The 5-10 safety is a four-star in the On3 consensus and sits just outside that in On3’s internal rankings. What makes Mack a worthy addition to the Penn State Class of 2023? Like his St. Thomas teammate, he brings some superior qualities to the table in ball production and athleticism. We’ll dive into all of that in T-Frank’s Film Room.

