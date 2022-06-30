ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

EA is giving you a chance to play the new Skate early

By Michael McWhertor
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic Arts on Thursday reminded fans of its Skate series still waiting for Skate 4 that, yes, the developer is “still working on it” — still! — and is inviting players to sign up for a chance to play the next Skate game early to provide feedback on its development. EA...

