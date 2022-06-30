EA is giving you a chance to play the new Skate early

It looks like the new GTA Online DLC may be releasing soon, and if some rumors floating around are true, it could be the game's next substantial update. If you haven't been paying attention to the GTA rumor mill, it's almost been solely producing rumors about the next Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 6. Recently, these rumors include word of two returning characters and word of a release window. There have also been some rumors about GTA Online though, primarily that Rockstar Games is getting ready to reveal and release a substantial bit of new DLC starring Michael De Santa, one of the three protagonists of GTA 5. If this concept sounds familiar, it's because Rockstar Games recently did this with Franklin Clinton, another one of the three protagonists in GTA 5. This DLC was called The Contract, and it also starred Dr. Dre.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO