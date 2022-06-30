ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tex Sample: I’m not pro-abortion, but I see a Supreme Court that’s gone off the rails

By Tex Sample
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

I am livid with this so-called Supreme Court, its free market fundamentalism, its mindless gundamentalism and its states’ rights idolatry.

I was first outraged by its 2010 decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, declaring that money is free speech and opening the door to clandestine political donations that huge wealth now makes to control policy in this country. If money is free speech, then why is it not public? Why can corporations and wealthy individuals sequester their so-called free speech of dark money contributions without being identified?

Also, note the priority the court gives to states’ rights over the rights of people. I became involved in the civil rights movement back in 1958. The biggest obstacle we had legally was that of states’ rights and their use to deny human rights to people of color, especially Black Americans. This wretched beast of a policy is now raising its head with suggestions of reversing the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

I happen to support hunters and others owning guns through safe gun laws. I oppose stringently the mindless positions of the NRA, which argues that guns don’t kill people but that people do. Even a child can understand that people with guns kill people. As my friend the Rev. Sam Mann says, he has never seen a drive-by stabbing

At the same time, I am aware that for decades the Second Amendment was understood to mean that the right of the people to bear arms had to do with militias — more like the National Guard — than the individualistic interpretations now put into place by our Supreme Court. And I am deeply troubled because one of the powerful original reasons for this amendment was to provide slave states with the military capacity to control slaves with armed power. If this Supreme Court is so concerned with the Founding Fathers’ supposed original intent in writing the Constitution, why don’t the justices deal adequately and honestly with these realities?

The plain fact is that government is incompetent to make decisions regarding a deeply personal issue like abortion. For one thing, any policy regarding abortion establishes a religious point of view. Further, in the Constitution, a citizen of the United States is defined as one born in this country or otherwise naturalized. Why is this Supreme Court making decisions that intrude upon the privacy of U.S. citizens? The Constitution does not address the fetus or the unborn.

Yes, it is appropriate to be concerned about safe medical practices, but they come under more general policies related to health care, hospitals and medical services. Difficult decisions related to a woman’s body need to be those of her own, her family, her medical providers and her faith commitments. The state has no competence to be involved in these matters.

Just for the record, I am not pro-abortion, but I support Roe v. Wade because there are tragic conflicts between life and life in which an abortion may be justified. The state needs to keep its heavy-handed policies out of the delicate considerations required in these decisions.

Finally, there is one very important first step we can take to speak an authoritative word to this ideologically overwhelmed Supreme Court. My recommendation is that we simply refuse to vote for Republicans in these midterm elections. Please understand, I am not a Democrat. I am an independent Christian. But the Republicans need to return to the party of Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower and Jackie Robinson. If they sustained significant losses in the coming elections, it would empower thoughtful Republicans who know that their party has gone berserk.

Tex Sample is retiring pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church in Kansas City and the Robert B. and Kathleen Rogers Professor Emeritus of Church and Society at The Saint Paul School of Theology, where he taught for 32 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

The Supreme Court's originalism is white supremacy

Even as the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court was sworn in Thursday, the slate of rulings from the newly empowered, right-wing and originalist court majority this term has made it clearer than ever that the court is motivated by a reliance on the white supremacist patriarchy of the Constitution’s framers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
The Independent

Republican congresswoman calls Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision ‘victory for white life’

A Republican congresswoman has called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade a “victory for white life” while praising former president Donald Trump for his role.Mary Miller, a representative from Illinois, made the controversial comments at a “Save America” rally on Saturday (25 June) where she shared the stage with Mr Trump.“President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Ms Miller said, to cheers from the audience.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Abraham Lincoln
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#A Supreme Court#Black Americans#Nra
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer tells Biden he will formally retire at noon THURSDAY after final opinions are issued and days after Roe v. Wade was overturned - clearing the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in

Thursday will mark the final day on the Supreme Court bench for 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer, clearing the way for future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first black woman on the high court. Tomorrow will also be the last day for the judicial body's most politically-charged docket in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Isn’t Done Carrying Water for Right-Wing Activists

Click here to read the full article. Law is supposed to be an objective discipline. We praise the “rule of law” as an immutable hallmark of the American legal system, and take solace in the ideal that justice should be dispensed fairly and evenly regardless of who is dispensing it. Our judges wear black robes because they are meant to be indistinguishable. It theoretically shouldn’t matter which one hears a case because the law, not the individual, determines the outcome. But here’s the spoiler: This is all hogwash. At least when it comes to the Supreme Court, who the judge is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Asks Maryland To Bar Protests At Justices' Homes

The U.S. Supreme Court's top security officer has asked Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to enforce laws barring picketing outside the Maryland homes of high court justices, saying protests and "threatening activity" have increased. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley made the request in a July 1 letter to Hogan, noting that...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NPR

Supreme Court to take on controversial election-law case

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a case that could dramatically change how federal elections are conducted. At issue is a legal theory that would give state legislatures unfettered authority to set the rules for federal elections, free of supervision by the state courts and state constitutions. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

What the Supreme Court Loses With Justice Breyer's Retirement

During the quarter-century year career on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer constantly cultivated two judicial virtues now increasingly absent from the federal bench. The first is a careful, empirical cast of mind, constantly alive to the lived experience of litigants, institutions, and the world. The second is a humility about the limits of his own knowledge. These led him as a profound respect for other, more democratic bodies such as Congress, federal agencies. and state legislatures. Under their sway, Breyer vindicated “ Our Democratic Constitution ” as finely as anyone else to grace the high court bench.
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
7K+
Followers
865
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy