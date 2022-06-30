ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Government nearly exhausts monoclonal treatment funding with new purchase

By Sasha Pezenik
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SL8qH_0gR0ouDL00

Eli Lilly has announced the U.S. government is buying an additional 150,000 courses of the only monoclonal antibody therapy left that still holds up against all COVID-19 variants of concern, including BA.2.

The new purchase of the therapy, called bebtelovimab, is costing the government roughly $275 million.

This comes after the White House has repeatedly warned the money is running out to buy new vaccines and treatments, including antiviral therapies like Paxlovid and the monoclonal antibodies, without additional relief funds.

MORE: Looming COVID drug cuts prompt plans to reclaim, redistribute unused supply

This new purchase was paid for out of the $10 billion in COVID funding, which the White House diverted earlier this month to pay for more vaccines and treatments.

Officials said at the time they were left with "no choice" but to shift those dollars, since Congress has not yet approved additional funding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AepjY_0gR0ouDL00
GlaxoSmithKline - The monoclonal antibody sotrovimab.

That redirected $10 billion included $300 million to buy more monoclonal antibody treatments -- a cache now all but exhausted by Wednesday's purchase.

The U.S.'s existing supply of this treatment, including the new purchase, is expected to meet present demand through late August, an Eli Lilly spokesperson told ABC.

Previously this spring, and before the White House diverted the $10 billion in funds, President Joe Biden said the U.S. could run out of monoclonal supplies "by the end of May," if further funding wasn't secured, and that planned orders would have to be canceled.

MORE: COVID-19 Map: Tracking Cases and Vaccinations in the U.S.

In March, ABC News obtained internal documents showing the administration planned to start significantly cutting the number of viral treatments available to states, and would begin reclaiming and reabsorbing unused doses for later redistribution, in light of the relief funding that had stalled in Congress.

Delivery of this new order of 150,000 courses is supposed to finish no later than Aug. 5, Eli Lilly said. That's the date Lilly will get them to the Health and Human Services Department, which will then be responsible for allocating doses to states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3deWuS_0gR0ouDL00
Susan Walsh/AP - PHOTO: President Joe Biden, left, standing with White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha, right, speaks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, June 21, 2022, at the White House.

There is an option in this new purchase agreement for the government to order an additional 350,000 doses, which would need to be exercised "no later than Sept. 14," Eli Lilly said.

“Lilly and its collaborators have partnered closely with the federal government throughout the pandemic to ensure broad and equitable access to our monoclonal antibodies,” Eli Lilly's chair and CEO David Ricks said in a statement to ABC News. “While Congress works toward additional COVID-19 funding, Lilly and the U.S. government will continue to work together to support the availability of bebtelovimab to maximize equity and accessibility in the U.S. market.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

A housing bubble requires 3 elements. The 2022 housing market has hit 2

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In July 2006, the hit "MTV Cribs" returned for its 13th season. Unbeknownst to viewers, who were getting an inside look at pop singers Joey Fatone's home, that season premiere was airing just as the housing bubble was hitting its peak. Between 2000—the first year the show aired—and July 2006, the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index jumped 84.6%. But the party was coming to an end. After hitting that peak reading in July 2006, the U.S. housing market began to slow. By 2008, it was in a full-blown housing bust. That bust was so deep that U.S. home prices wouldn't top their July 2006 reading again until January 2017.
BUSINESS
CNN

First on CNN: House Republicans push legislation to require Biden administration to detail the status of major arm sales to Taiwan

Republican House lawmakers are introducing legislation that would require the Biden administration to provide Congress with a detailed report on the status of major arms sales to Taiwan, an effort that comes as there is a mounting sense of urgency about getting Taiwan the weapons it would need to fend off a potential Chinese invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Eli Lilly
Fortune

The economy probably just plunged into a recession, according to a real-time data tracker used by a key Federal Reserve bank

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There’s been no shortage of recession predictions so far this year, with everyone from JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to billionaire investor Carl Icahn warning of the potential for an imminent economic downturn.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

JPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian Cut

Global oil prices could reach a “stratospheric” $380 a barrel if US and European penalties prompt Russia to inflict retaliatory crude-output cuts, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts warned. The Group of Seven nations are hammering out a complicated mechanism to cap the price fetched by Russian oil in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Order#The White House
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's conservative high court hands GOP another weapon

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's conservative-controlled Supreme Court handed Republicans their newest weapon to weaken any Democratic governors in the battleground state, ruling this week that political appointees don't have to leave their posts until the Senate confirms their successor.The court's decision — in the case of a conservative who refused to step down from an environmental policy board for more than a year after his term expired — marks another loss for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as he faces reelection in November. Republicans have worked to reduce Evers' powers since even before he took office and have refused to confirm...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by...
MARYLAND STATE
ABC News

ABC News

726K+
Followers
163K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy