ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, CO

2 killed in Parker crash

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0kP5_0gR0ojka00

PARKER, Colo. — Two people, including one juvenile, died after a vehicle crashed into a pole Wednesday night in Parker.

Parker police officers responded to the area of Parker Road and Plaza Drive around 9:55 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Two people were inside of a car heading southbound on Parker Road when the car lost control and ran into a traffic light pole.

The two people inside were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither victim has been identified at this time.

Details on what caused the crash have not been released.

The Parker Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 30, 8am

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver driver dies in head-on collision

Colorado State Patrol said that a 27-year-old Denver man died on highway 93 between I-70 and Alameda Ave. It happened Saturday, July 3, 2022 at about 5:30 p.m. Investigators said that the Denver man was driving a Kia Optima, and was trying to pass an SUV on a double yellow line when he hit a Ford F-550 head on, and then hit the SUV it was trying to pass. Excessive speed, drugs and alcohol are suspected of contributing to the crash.  There were no other injuries in the crash. 
FOX31 Denver

Denver man killed after hitting party bus head-on near Red Rocks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol has reported the cause of a deadly head-on crash that killed one person and caused a partial closure on Highway 93 between Interstate 70 and Alameda. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office first reported the crash on Saturday evening that closed down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Parker, CO
City
Denver, CO
Parker, CO
Accidents
Parker, CO
Crime & Safety
KDVR.com

Deadly crash closes an entrance to Red Rocks Amphitheatre

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a deadly head-on crash caused partial closures on Highway 93 between Interstate 70 and Alameda Saturday evening. JCSO said Entrance 1 of Red Rocks Amphitheatre is closed and those attending the Zeds Dead concert this evening should...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

1 killed in crash near Red Rocks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash near Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre Saturday. The crash happened on County Road 93 near Alameda Parkway at around 5:45 p.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). CSP said the crash involved a sedan, an SUV, and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Fireworks thrown away in garage cause fire

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Improperly discarded fireworks were the cause of a fire at a home in Highlands Ranch on Sunday night, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said. At 10:49 p.m., SMFR said crews worked a garage fire in the 8900 block of Kittiwake Street. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fully engulfed garage quickly and prevented flames from spreading to the home.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
FOX31 Denver

Police looking for suspect, truck wanted in deadly shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating an incident where a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Aurora Police was notified of a shooting that occurred at 1:45 a.m. early Sunday morning in the parking lot of 15064 East Mississippi Ave. The parking lot is part of the Village Green Plaza Shopping Center.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX31 Denver

Hoarding conditions complicate firefight in RiNo home

DENVER (KDVR) – Crews have responded to a fire that broke out in the basement of an abandoned residence in the RiNo neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The Denver Fire Department received reports of a structure fire breaking out along the 3700 block of Delgany Street in Denver around 2:20 p.m.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in northeast Denver

A pedestrian was killed on Sunday night after they were hit by a vehicle in northeast Denver. Denver police said the crash happened in the area of East 36th Avenue an North Quebec Street in the city's Central Park neighborhood. The victim was produced dead at the scene. His identity...
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy