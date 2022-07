At least 11 people were hurt in a series of violent incidents across Boston overnight, including two that left the victims with serious injuries. Boston police confirmed officers responded to six different scenes between Sunday evening and Monday morning. The most serious of the incidents happened in a shooting on Elizabeth Street around 2:19 a.m., when a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition, police said.

