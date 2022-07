HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – While fireworks in Holland will be Monday, July 4, there are a number of other displays in the area over the holiday weekend. Fireworks will be set off over Lake Macatawa Monday, sponsored by the member organizations of the Macatawa Area Coordinating Council and hosted by the city of Holland. Viewing is at dusk at Kollen Park, 240 Kollen Park Drive.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO