Disturbance has 90% chance of becoming tropical storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Potential Cyclone Two is moving fast as it approaches Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

The system is forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Friday.

Then it will move over to the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

It has a 90% chance of developing over the next 48 hours.

Meteorologists are also monitoring two other disturbances.

One disturbance is bringing rain to parts of Texas and Louisiana.

READ: What is the Loop Current; will it make hurricane season worse this year?

The National Hurricane Center said the system is showing limited signs of organization.

It could become a short-lived tropical depression before it moves inland.

Heavy rain will be possible along portions of the Texas coast for the next two days.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Any development with this system will be slow.

None of the systems pose a threat to Florida.

Tropics

©2022 Cox Media Group