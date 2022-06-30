ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Disturbance has 90% chance of becoming tropical storm

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Potential Cyclone Two is moving fast as it approaches Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

The system is forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Friday.

Then it will move over to the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

It has a 90% chance of developing over the next 48 hours.

Meteorologists are also monitoring two other disturbances.

One disturbance is bringing rain to parts of Texas and Louisiana.

READ: What is the Loop Current; will it make hurricane season worse this year?

The National Hurricane Center said the system is showing limited signs of organization.

It could become a short-lived tropical depression before it moves inland.

Heavy rain will be possible along portions of the Texas coast for the next two days.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Any development with this system will be slow.

None of the systems pose a threat to Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4du4rE_0gR0nVNV00
Tropics

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Heat and storms in Central Florida for Fourth of July

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more scattered showers and storms. Most of the rain should move out by 9:30 p.m. for fireworks. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s for the next several days. Rain chances will be...
ORLANDO, FL
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WFLA

Will it rain tonight during the fireworks?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Happy Fourth of July! It’s been a hot one, with temperature sin the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Stronger southeasterly breezes meant a later start up time for our afternoon storms. It will also push the storms out to our shores this evening as the chances for rain fade. The […]
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Live radar: Track strong storms moving through your Central Florida neighborhood

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: This evening numerous storms will continue to track slowly to the southeast. The primary threats with these storms are frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds up to 60 mph. These storms will continue to lose strength as the temperatures drop and fizzle out when the sunsets.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
weatherboy.com

Tropical Storm Bonnie Enters the Pacific, On its Way to Become a Hurricane; Could Bring Moisture to Hawaii

Tropical Storm Bonnie has entered the Pacific after bringing heavy rains and flood, mudslides, and damaging wind gusts to portions of Costa Rica and Nicaragua in Central America. Now that it is moving away from land, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects the system to intensify further and become a hurricane. While the storm system should remain west of the west coast of Mexico, what’s left of Bonnie may visit Hawaii in the coming days, bringing much needed rainfall to a state dealing with a severe drought.
HAWAII STATE
AccuWeather

Giant storm-surge gates proposed as hurricane safeguard for Texas coast

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and that is certainly the case with the plan for these massive floodgates. And that goes for the project’s price tag, too. When Hurricane Ike hit Galveston, Texas, in 2008 as a high-end Category 2 storm, the coastline endured a storm surge that caused water levels to rise as high as 17 feet. That powerful hurricane would become the inspiration for a plan to help protect at least a part of the Gulf Coast, which is notoriously vulnerable to hurricanes.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Tropical moisture brought flooding rains in Southeast Texas

PORT ARTHUR, Texas - A cluster of gulf moisture brought flooding rains across parts of Southeast Texas Friday. The city of Port Arthur was hit especially hard this morning as 4-6 inches of rain fell in just a few hours. Several streets were impassable, stranding a few drivers in the high waters.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#Heavy Rain#Disturbances#Hurricanes#The Loop Current#Cox Media Group
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Orleans woman brings sweet treats to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Sharon Richardson's office isn't full of computers and printers. "I do not like working in corporate America," said Richardson. What she does like is cooking. Richardson turned her passion into a really sweet business. "We use raw sugar, butter, a little vanilla and a pinch of...
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wogx.com

Florida launches 'Purple Alert': What is it?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has Amber Alerts, Blue Alerts, and Silver Alerts. Starting this month, Purple Alerts too. These alerts go out when an adult suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities is missing, but does not meet criteria for a Silver Alert. One Central Florida family faced tragedy head on and fought for years to make this day a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
fox8live.com

Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails

(CNN) - Florida officials are warning people about a potentially serious situation involving snails. These are not your average snails. They are Giant African land snails, which can grow up to 8 inches long. Their size is not the problem. They can carry a parasite that causes meningitis. The Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF.com

Onions sold in 5 states recalled for possible listeria contamination

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Georgia onion producer announced Thursday that it was recalling certain whole onions that could have been contaminated with listeria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, said the Little Bear brand Vidalia sweet onions included in the recall were packed between June 20 and June 23.
Polarbear

Invasive toxic, self-cloning hammerhead worms are spreading in Texas

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Hammerhead worms first appeared around the Beaumont area in the 1980s and have invaded several counties in North Texas upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
TEXAS STATE
WDSU

Louisiana is sinking, but there's hope with new land growth

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Louisiana is sinking. "So this far we’ve lost 2,400 square miles," said Captain Ryan Lambert, owner of Cajun Fishing Adventures. "We’ve lost an area bigger than Delaware. In Hurricane Ida, we lost 106 square miles of land in one day. It’s just a cancer that keeps eating and eating at Louisiana."
LOUISIANA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy