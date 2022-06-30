One dead after being fatally struck by a train in Long Beach

A woman who was hit by an SUV on Wednesday when a driver plowed into her while she was walking her dogs is in critical but stable condition. Karina Granat has undergone two emergency surgeries since a driver plowed into her on Wednesday morning. One of the surgeries lasted six hours, according to Lidija Krecov, a family member of the victim. Granat is still in the intensive care unit.Granat suffered several facial fractures. Krecov told CBSLA Reporter Rina Nakano that the victim is hardly recognizable. Meanwhile, the driver responsible for the deadly hit-and-run is still on the loose. Security video captured the incident, near the intersection of Klamath Drive and Iroguois Road, when the driver of an SUV slammed into the victim and then took off, leaving the woman in the middle of the street. Krecov said Granat, who is a trainer at Wags & Wiggles Dog Daycare in Rancho Santa Margarita, walks her dogs everyday. The victim's three dogs managed to get away from the SUV and were not injured. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover medical costs for Granat.

WESTMINSTER, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO