Long Beach, California – Authorities launched an investigation after discovering a dead woman in her vehicle following a crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach. At around 2:30 a.m., authorities first received a report of a crash, saying a black BMW SUV went off the southbound lanes of the highway near Anaheim Street. When responding officers got to the scene, they determined that the female driver of the wrecked car had been shot at least once in the upper body.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO