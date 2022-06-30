Maranda brings Park Party Recess to Muskegon

Here is the MiBiz People in the news report for July 5, 2022. Susan Jandernoa has been named chairperson of Grand Valley State University’s Board of Trustees. Jandernoa has served as a trustee since 2019 and recently as vice chairperson. Jandernoa, a former longtime elementary school teacher, now dedicates most of her time to community service, serving on the boards of Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan, First Steps of Kent County, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation, Broadway Grand Rapids, ArtPrize and the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. Elizabeth Emmitt, an adviser for Spectrum Health who previously served as deputy chief of staff for Gov. Rick Snyder, was named vice chairperson to the GVSU board.

