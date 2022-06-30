ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Maranda brings Park Party Recess to Muskegon

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This summer, Maranda and the Park Party Team are bringing the fun directly to five school districts to create impactful events for students attending summer school. Today, Maranda surprised students at Marquette Elementary in Muskegon....

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Muskegon, MI
Lifestyle
WOLF

Michigan man dies at Peach Festival Sunday

Scranton (Lackawanna County) - A 63-year-old Michigan man died at The Peach Festival on Montage Mountain Sunday afternoon. According to the Lackawanna County Coroner's Office, the man, who has not yet been identified other than to say is from Norton Shores, Michigan, was in the pavilion area when he went into cardiac arrest.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOOD

Your guide to GR's fireworks celebration

Everything you need to know for safe and fun celebration downtown GR. Grand Rapids promise expanding, 5 a.m., July 2, 2022. Reminders ahead of fireworks show happening today …. Promise Walk for Preeclampsia happening today. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m. July 2, 2022. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Discover Muskegon Festival kicks off today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on this weekend around West Michigan so there’s no excuse to be bored. and there’s a big event along the lakeshore in muskegon. Today we have Shannon Williams and SuperDre in studio to tell us all about it.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Party Recess#The Park Party Team#Fifth Third Bank
bigrapidsnews.com

5 Michigan destinations that will take you back in time

Sometimes taking a minute to get out of "dodge" is just what is needed, but it can be an extra relief when your trip offers a bit more. Here are five places to visit with historical value and offer up a bit of nostalgia. Ida Red's Cottage. est. 1986. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
mibiz.com

People in the News: July 5, 2022

Here is the MiBiz People in the news report for July 5, 2022. Susan Jandernoa has been named chairperson of Grand Valley State University’s Board of Trustees. Jandernoa has served as a trustee since 2019 and recently as vice chairperson. Jandernoa, a former longtime elementary school teacher, now dedicates most of her time to community service, serving on the boards of Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan, First Steps of Kent County, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation, Broadway Grand Rapids, ArtPrize and the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. Elizabeth Emmitt, an adviser for Spectrum Health who previously served as deputy chief of staff for Gov. Rick Snyder, was named vice chairperson to the GVSU board.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Minority-Owned Footwear Manufacturer HOLO Footwear Opens in Grand Rapids

Recently, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce that HOLO Footwear, a manufacturer of sustainable outdoor footwear, is relocating its headquarters from Portland, Oregon to downtown Grand Rapids with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. “Today’s investment from HOLO Footwear will create 61 good-paying jobs...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy