Orange City, FL

Nuisance alligator encounter temporarily shuts down water activities at Blue Spring State Park

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A potential nuisance alligator encounter closed all water activities at Blue Spring State Park temporarily on Thursday, park officials said. The Orange City park said it closed the “spring run section” Thursday morning as wildlife officials responded to the incident. The park has since...

Conner Russ
4d ago

ok I've seen a gator probably every time I go to any spring in Florida and that includes blue springs why would they close it over a gator like they're there litteraly everyday

