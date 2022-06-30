ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Johnson Rd and Daphne City Animal Shelter closed due to flooding

By Keith Lane
WPMI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Daphne Animal Shelter has posted on Facebook that they are closed due...

mynbc15.com

utv44.com

Mobile Police investigate shooting on Roosevelt St.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Roosevelt St, in the area across from University Hospital. An ambulance has just left the scene. A car on scene was riddled with at least five bulletholes in the driver's side windshield with many others in the front fender and door.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Multi-vehicle crash claims life of Gulf Shores man

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Baldwin County claimed the life of a Gulf Shores man. Robert R. Felts Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with a 2017 Toyota Camry driving by 71-year-old James M. Callison of Garfield, Ark., around 11 p.m. Thursday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Saturday. Felts’ truck then collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner driven by 45 year-old Ruth Hallpine of Alexander, Ark. Debris thrown from both collisions hit a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Adam A. Martinez, 30, of Lebanon, Mo., according to troopers with ALEA.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard officials identify victim, suspect in Fourth of July homicide

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Prichard are investigating a homicide on this Fourth of July. It was between 3:30 and 4 a.m. when officers responded to the 500 block of West Main Street, where officers discovered a deceased victim subsequently identified by authorities as Cleavland L. Goodwin, 38. “Although...
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

Vacant Pensacola home catches fire twice in 24 hours

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A house in Pensacola caught fire twice in 24 hours. The latest fire broke out at the home on North W Street around 2 a.m. Monday. Flames were through the roof when fire crews arrived. Fire crews were called out to the same home on Sunday. Officials...
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

What will happen to the existing I-10 Bayway along coastal Alabama?

The Interstate 10 Bayway that stretches a little over seven miles from Mobile to Daphne will be demolished after a new Bayway is built and opened by 2028. Built in 1977, the existing Bayway is considered “an aging structure” by state officials and will be removed from service once the new Bayway is built, according to state officials.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Orange Beach PD seeks public’s help regard suspected scammer

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department is looking for help from anyone who may have had contact with a suspected scammer or businesses which he is affiliated. Police said Jason Ryan Quinnelly is affiliated with Quin-Co Inc., JRQ Services LLC, and Ace Metal Building and Components...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Sheriff’s office says deadly Mt. Vernon shooting a case of ‘justifiable homicide’

MT. VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a deadly shooting in Mt. Vernon was a case of justifiable homicide. Investigators were called to Singleton Road early Sunday morning after getting a call about the shooting. Deputies said they learned it all started with a man aiming a gun at a woman. Another man then pulled his gun and fired, killing the man who was pointing at the woman.
MOUNT VERNON, AL
AL.com

Dollar combo stores go big in small town

A local investor/ developer paid $3 million for 12 acres at the southwest corner of Airport Boulevard and N. Davis Highway in Pensacola, FL. according to Kenny Nichols of Vallas Realty. The buyer plans to develop a brand name hotel on part of the acreage and a multi-family project on the remaining property, according to Nichols. The commercially zoned land is near Cordova Mall and Sacred Heart Hospital.
PENSACOLA, FL

