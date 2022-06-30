Man accused of killing Shaker High student due in court

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police confirm a man was shot in the hand early Sunday morning. They say the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m., at Fifth Avenue and 102nd Street. Investigators processed the scene, and the shooting is under investigation.
Police in Hudson are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. It happened Sunday night near the Hudson Terrace Apartments on North Front Street. Police responded to the scene, and found an SUV had been struck by a bullet. Shortly after, police say a 19-year-old man walked into Columbia...
A Lansingburgh shooting is under investigation. Police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened Saturday in the area of 102nd Street and 5th Avenue. A male victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury to his hand. Police say no one is in custody and no firearms have been...
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: A woman has now died, following a shooting Sunday afternoon on North Pearl Street -- which has been reclassified as a homicide. Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of North Pearl Street near Livingston Avenue for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 27-year-old woman who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
Police have identified two men killed and released new details after an apparent road rage incident on a busy roadway in the region. The incident took place in Putnam County on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent early Saturday morning, July 2. An initial investigation determined the two men,...
FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on its Facebook page of a fake inspection sticker found during a traffic stop on July 2. Police said it was “a very poor attempt” to fake the sticker. The Sheriff’s Office said...
SCOTIA, NY (WRGB) — A juvenile suspect faces felony charges after a Friday night stabbing that sent a victim to Albany Medical Center. At approximately 9:39 pm Friday, the Scotia Police Department responded along with several other agencies to what initially was a call for a large fight and then quickly changed to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of James Street and North Ballston Ave.
SARATOGA SPRINGS – A bomb threat at Skidmore College shut down the Case Center on campus for some of Monday afternoon. Saratoga police received a call about a possible explosive device on the campus. Students were notified and the student activity center was evacuated. Police searched the campus and...
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — We have more on Schenectady’s fourth homicide of the year, as a memorial for the 24-year old victim is growing. Police say they found John Bass shot inside Vibez Bar and Lounge on State Street. He was then taken to Ellis Hospital, where he...
A woman shot Sunday afternoon in Albany has died. Now police have a homicide investigation on their hands. The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pearl Street near Livingston Avenue. That’s where police say 27-year-old Dominique Eley was shot. The victim was taken to...
Investigators say there are new details surrounding the guilty verdict in the death of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis in Troy. Jahquay Brown was found guilty of manslaughter, but not guilty of murder. During the trial, it was revealed that Brown was the person driving the car in the drive-by shooting. However,...
Albany police are investigating a shooting where at least two men were shot. According to police, they received a call for a shooting on Grand Street between Madison Avenue and Elm Street. Police say a 34-year-old man was located at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg. Shortly after, police received a second call for a shooting on Theatre Row.
More than three years after he was sentenced for shooting and paralyzing his neighbor, Joey Castro will soon be headed to prison. Castro was convicted back in 2018 and was sentenced up to 46 years in prison. However, an appeal has kept him free on bail. His attorney argued the...
The man shot by Albany police earlier this year when they say he charged at an officer with a knife has been indicted by a grand jury on felony charges. Jordan Young was indicted in Albany County Court on one count of aggravated assault of a police officer and one count of menacing a police officer.
