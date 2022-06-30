Attorney General James secures $400,000 from Wegmans after data breach exposed consumers’ personal information
New York Attorney General Letitia James today secured $400,000 from grocery store chain, Wegmans, for exposing the personal information of more than three million consumers nationwide, including more than 830,000 New Yorkers. For years, Wegmans kept consumers' personal information in misconfigured cloud storage containers that were open, making it easy for...
