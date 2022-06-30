ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Running For President? Meghan Markle Sparks Speculation After Mentioning Washington

Entertainment Times
 4 days ago

Meghan Markle is once again sparking speculation that she could run for president in the future.

Meghan MarkleReuters

During a recent interview with Vogue, the Duchess of Sussex reacted to the controversial overturning of Roe v Wade’s ruling. She said that the Supreme Court’s decision is a blueprint for reversing rights.

After hearing Markle’s comments, British commentator Lorraine Kelly said that the Duchess of Sussex may have found her footing in the controversial topic.

