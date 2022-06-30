ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Star Charged in Shooting Sues Man Over Alleged Molesting

Cover picture for the articleCain Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his 4-year-old son, is suing the man and his family who own a day care where the alleged molestation occurred. Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, California, last February after he shot...

