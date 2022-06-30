UFC Star Charged in Shooting Sues Man Over Alleged Molesting

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly warned a woman of his plans to carry out a mass shooting at the Amazon facility employing them, according to San Antonio authorities. Rodolfo Aceves has been charged with making a terroristic threat after his co-worker tipped off the police to his alleged threat. He was taken into custody on Monday, according to Bexar County records. Aceves, according to his colleague, idolized the gunman who carried out last month’s school shooting in Uvalde, and had told her he was “tired of living.” The young man allegedly made the threatening remarks last Friday, after a fire alarm went off at his Amazon delivery depot. While filing out of the building, Aceves turned to his co-worker and mused that “it would be a good idea” to pull the fire alarm before committing a mass shooting, she told investigators. He then allegedly told her that he was intent on carrying out a shooting, KSAT-12 reported. Aceves’ father, when interviewed by detectives, said that the 19-year-old had purchased an AR-15-style rifle, and that his family was afraid of him.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO