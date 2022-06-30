ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Sheridan, Black Lives Matter Parks opens spray pads

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePIHw_0gR0gV3c00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Albany officials have announced that Sheridan and Black Lives Matter Parks have been repaired and added to the list of available City of Albany Spray Pads. The eight spray pads in Albany will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and free to the public.

locations include:

  • Colonie St. Park
  • Hackett Park
  • Krank Park
  • Lincoln Park
  • North Swan St. Park
  • Westland Hills Park
  • Sheridan Park
  • Black Lives Matter Park

Additionally, Lincoln Park and Mater Christi Pools are also open for the summer. Admission to pools is free to city residents. Residents must provide proof of residency at their first visit to be entered into the Albany REC System.

#Lincoln Park#Black Lives Matter#Sheridan And Black#City Of Albany Spray Pads
