Sheridan, Black Lives Matter Parks opens spray pads

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Albany officials have announced that Sheridan and Black Lives Matter Parks have been repaired and added to the list of available City of Albany Spray Pads. The eight spray pads in Albany will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and free to the public.

locations include:

Colonie St. Park

Hackett Park

Krank Park

Lincoln Park

North Swan St. Park

Westland Hills Park

Sheridan Park

Black Lives Matter Park

Additionally, Lincoln Park and Mater Christi Pools are also open for the summer. Admission to pools is free to city residents. Residents must provide proof of residency at their first visit to be entered into the Albany REC System.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.