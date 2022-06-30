Active COVID Cases Down Slightly.

(No 4th of July Fireworks in Imperial County)...To see Independence Day Fireworks, you will have to travel out of the county. That is on Independence Day. There will be fireworks Friday night in Calexico. They will be part of the Gran Plaza event. The Art/Walk is an annual event in Calexico. The Frieworks are scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm. There will be things to do. Splash pads will be open in El Centro, Imperial and Brawley. El Centro, Monday will host a Pool Party at the Aquatic Center on Park Avenue. The Party starts at 5:00 pm Monday. Admission is free. Keep in mind, The Cities of Brawley and El Centro will be strongly enforcing ordinances prohibiting illegal and dangerous fireworks within their city limits. Brawley Police and El Centro Police and fire personnel will be patrolling their communities to ensure illegal and dangerous fireworks are not used. Fines in both communities could be up to $1,000.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO