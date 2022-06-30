ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Active COVID Cases Down Slightly.

By George Gale
 4 days ago

(Local COVID 19 numbers updated)...The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According...

Vote Count is Officially Over

The Imperial County Elections Department has completed counting the votes from the June 7, 2022 Primary Election. It's official, and there are no changes from the last Unofficial Final tally. In the closest race, Imperial Irrigation District Division 1 race, incumbent Alex Cardenas held off challenger Andrew Arevalo with a 59 vote edge. 1,952 to 1,893. The IID Division 3 race will run off in November with Gina Dockstader meeting Don C. Campbell. Karin Eugenio defeated incumbent Norma Sierra Galindo for the IID Division 5 race. County Supervisor 1st District will see Jesus Eduardo Escobar returning to the board. The 5th District Supervisors race continues in November with John Hawk and Raymond Castillo on the ballot. Assessor Robert Menvielle is reelected as is County Clerk Recorder Chuck Storey and Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jones. The District Attorney race continues in November withMario Vela and George Marquez on the ballot. Fred Mirmontes will be the new Sheriff.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
azpm.org

Yuma Farmers Assess Water Usage Amid Drought

Water is a finite resource in the American Southwest, though it hasn’t always been viewed as such. As states in the Colorado River Basin manage their water supplies, agriculture is adapting to new restrictions. Despite Arizona’s limited water resources, it’s a major agricultural center with a portfolio that includes several water-intensive crops, such as lettuce. The Colorado River is responsible for irrigating over 230,000 acres of farmland in #Yuma, #Arizona, and 90 percent of all leafy winter vegetables grown in the United States come from this area. What are regional lettuce producers doing to make lettuce farming more sustainable, and what is the future of this water-intensive crop that depends on the Colorado River?
YUMA, AZ
IID Board Meeting

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 8:00 a.m and convene into closed session. The Board will convene in open session at 1:00 p.m. The Board is expected to adopt a resolution that would re-authorize teleconferenced board meetings, make an appointment to the Imperial County Transportation Commission and approve proposed membership fees for the Salton Sea Authority The afternoon meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Mosquito Pool in Winterhaven tests positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECTY) - A mosquito pool in Winterhaven tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE), according to the Imperial County Public Health Department. “This is the time of year that we begin to see an increase in mosquito activity, and consequently, an. increased risk for mosquito-borne disease,...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
20 Things To Do In Yuma AZ

Yuma is best known for being the hottest and driest city in the United States. Arizona’s 11th most populous city is in the southwest corner of the state and shares a border with California and Mexico. Due to its isolated location and overbearing heat, tourists often overlook Yuma in favour of some of Arizona’s smaller yet easier-to-reach destinations. This is a real shame, as its rich history and unique landscape make it an incredible place to visit.
YUMA, AZ
Two women arrested at pro-choice rally

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After the overturning of Roe v Wade, protesters in Yuma have continued marching to raise awareness for reproductive rights. Friday night, two women were arrested for allegedly blocking traffic, says one protester Peyton Ortiz, also founder of Citizens Curating Safe Spaces. Locals protesting from City...
YUMA, AZ
No Fireworks Shows In Imperial County

(No 4th of July Fireworks in Imperial County)...To see Independence Day Fireworks, you will have to travel out of the county. That is on Independence Day. There will be fireworks Friday night in Calexico. They will be part of the Gran Plaza event. The Art/Walk is an annual event in Calexico. The Frieworks are scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm. There will be things to do. Splash pads will be open in El Centro, Imperial and Brawley. El Centro, Monday will host a Pool Party at the Aquatic Center on Park Avenue. The Party starts at 5:00 pm Monday. Admission is free. Keep in mind, The Cities of Brawley and El Centro will be strongly enforcing ordinances prohibiting illegal and dangerous fireworks within their city limits. Brawley Police and El Centro Police and fire personnel will be patrolling their communities to ensure illegal and dangerous fireworks are not used. Fines in both communities could be up to $1,000.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
El Centro Burglary

An El Centro residence was burglarized Friday evening. The resident returned home from work at about 9:00 p.m. and found that his door was open. I appeared that some one had removed a window air conditioner and entered the house. Several items were taken with a total loss estimated at several hundred dollars.
EL CENTRO, CA
Road safety improvements coming to Somerton area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Construction is set to get underway in Somerton in the coming weeks, all to improve safety on the roadways. Rumble strips will be installed in an area where officials say there have been frequent accidents. Distracted drivers on this roadway will no longer cross over...
SOMERTON, AZ
UPDATE: Seeley fire estimated to be 40% contained

The fire is estimated to be 40% contained. No homes or structures were lost. Shelter is being provided at Wilson Junior High School. The Red Cross continues to offer assistance and can be reached at (858) 790-9542. We ask for the public to remain clear of the area. Thank you...
SEELEY, CA
No homes lost in four alarm fire near Seeley

SEELEY – Twists and turns by high winds re-enlivened a fire on Evan Hewes Highway near Seeley at least twice, making it difficult for fire crews to completely snuff it out, eventually leading to the evacuation of the 80 to 100 families of Seeley township on June 29, according to Imperial County personnel.
SEELEY, CA
Woman Scammed

An El Centro woman reported that her boyfriend was kidnapped and the kidnappers were demanding $5,000 ransom. According to the woman, she received a WhatsApp call from her long-distance boyfriend claiming that he had been kidnapped in the area of Los Angeles International Airport. According to the boyfriend, the kidnappers were demanding $5,000 for his release. El Centro Police were able to determine that the woman was a victim of a wire fraud. Investigation revealed that the victim had sent approximately $5,000 to different accounts in Columbia on several occasions. The kidnapping was a hoax.
EL CENTRO, CA
City of Yuma hosts annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular event

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - With 4th of July around the corner, the City of Yuma hosted their annual Fireworks Spectacular event Saturday night at the Ray Crocs Sports Complex. The event was held from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm and was only $1 for admission. Eric Urfer, City of...
YUMA, AZ
Missing Person: Heather Briggs, last seen in Yuma

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office released an "At Risk Missing Person Alert" for Heather Briggs. The missing woman was last seen at the Living Center in Yuma on May 27, 2022, according to its staff. If anyone has any information on the missing person...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Yuma Police Department reminds public of firework use

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department says several types of fireworks are illegal in Arizona and are advising the public to only use smaller or novelty fireworks. Any fireworks that rise into the air cannot be used but any other type of firework can only be used from June 24 to July 6 and December 24th to January 3rd.
YUMA, AZ
Free Fishing Day Reels In New Imperial Valley Anglers

BRAWLEY — The last time Calexico resident Eugene Davis fished at Wiest Lake he was 15. On one of two free fishing days in California this year, he returned with his brother and his 8-year-old son, Lucas. Davis hoped to teach Lucas how to fish and share that love...
CALEXICO, CA
News 11 Weather: Declining temps

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For Saturday and Sunday, most areas will see little to no rain chances, though a slight resurgence in moisture is possible for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain near normal through the holiday weekend, then trend up later next week.
YUMA, AZ
Suspect Arrested for Assault

A 27-year-old man is in custody after being arrested for Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The man is alleged to have fired a shot at another man at a party early Sunday morning. El Centro Police, the aid of the victim, who was not injured, were able to locate the man at an east side El Centro residence. The suspect was detained while the investigation continued. A search of the suspect led to the discovery of a 9mm round in his pocket and a subsequent search of the house led to the discovery of a 9mm Glock style Ghost Gun in the residence. The suspect was booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of assault With a Deadly Weapon.
EL CENTRO, CA
Jaime Renteria Killed in Traffic Crash on US Highway 95 South [Needles, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 9:53 p.m., near Highway 62. Furthermore, the investigators said a white Volkswagen sedan collided head-on with a white tow-truck for unknown reasons. Eventually, first responders declared Jaime Renteria of Calipatria dead at the scene. No further details regarding the crash...
NEEDLES, CA

