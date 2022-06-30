ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Woody Williams honored with flags at half-staff, nomination to West Virginia Military Hall of Fame

By Jessica Patterson
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fzvx_0gR0dvv100

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – United States flags and West Virginia state flags will be lowered across the Mountain State effective immediately to honor the life and legacy of Medal of Honor recipient and World War II Veteran Hershel “Woody” Williams, who died Wednesday, June 29 at the age of 98.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice ordered that the flags on all state own facilities will be displayed at half-staff through sunset on Monday, July 4.

Woody Williams tributes from across the country

Woody was known across the state and the nation not only for his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, but for his enduring service and support to his fellow veterans, service members and their families.

Woody joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3d Marine Division. He received the Medal of Honor on October 5, 1945, from President Harry S. Truman for his “actions, commitment to his fellow service members, and heroism,” the Woody Williams Foundation website says.

West Virginia leaders react to death of Woody Williams

During his semi-daily press briefing on Thursday, June 30, Governor Justice reflected on Woody’s life, calling it an honor to have known him.

“What this man did on the level of bravery was of the chart. I mean, how many of us could even have approached that level of courage?” Justice said remembering Woody. “Then what did he do? He spent a life for our Gold Star families. He spent a life going all across this nation doing work like you can’t imagine. He spoke with the most eloquent style. It was so amazing to listen to him – a man 90-plus years old who could get up and speak far, far better than most any of us could on any day. You know, he was blessed. He had an incredible life.”

Memorial services for Woody Williams announced

Governor Justice says he has also nominated Woody to be the first-ever inductee into West Virginia Military Hall of Fame.

“He was absolutely, without question, a true American hero.”

WV Gov. Jim Justice

Justice says he has sent the nomination to the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, and the West Virginia Veterans Council will meet today to vote on the nomination.

The West Virginia State Legislature passed legislation earlier this year establishing the Hall of Fame to honor and recognize West Virginia veterans who went above and beyond the call of duty on the battlefield and continued serve their country and communities after they returned home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
Metro News

PHOTO GALLERY: West Virginians remember a hero

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thousands of people, including state and local leaders, paid their respects to Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams” as he lied in state at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston. Williams died June 29 at the age of 98. A public viewing...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
WBOY 12 News

Counties with the most veterans in West Virginia

(Stacker) — There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease […]
MILITARY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia governor orders flags to half-staff for Williams

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Thursday ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff beginning immediately and continuing through sunset on Monday, July 4, in honor and remembrance of Herschel “Woody” Williams. Williams will lie...
POLITICS
WTRF

West Virginia native,’The Real Life Forrest Gump,’ completes journey across America

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A West Virginia native had a dream to run all the way across America, and at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1 in Rehoboth Beach, Del. he achieved that goal. Michael Wardian, known as “The Real Life Forrest Gump,” recently completed his dream of running across the country. He started that mission on May 1 in San Francisco, Calif., traveling 3,234 miles across Route 50 and going through 13 states.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Williams
Person
Harry S. Truman
WDVM 25

West Virginia lawmakers to provide clarity on Roe v. Wade

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Since Roe V. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, nearly a week ago, there has been no clear-cut answer about what the abortion laws are right now in West Virginia. “We’ve released our memo because we want to make sure that there’s no confusion about the current state of affairs […]
U.S. POLITICS
WDTV

State Fair of W.Va. announces winner of 2022 art contest

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) -Ashley Wheeler, from Shady Springs, WV, has been announced as the winner of the First Annual State Fair of West Virginia Official Art Contest. Her artwork titled “Lucky Duck” will be featured as the official print of the State Fair and will be available for purchase at the State Fair merchandise booth at the 97th Annual Event, August 11-20, 2022.
FAIRLEA, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#West Virginia State#Veteran#Legislature#The U S Marine Corps#Marine Division#Gold Star
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increase again

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia pushed 2,300 Friday, and the County Alert System map got more yellow. According to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 710 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday morning. With cases coming off of active status, there was a net increase from 2,105 Thursday to 2,297 Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDVM 25

West Virginia brewery releases Babydog-inspired IPA

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – A Preston County brewery has introduced a new IPA inspired by West Virginia’s favorite Bulldog, Babydog. Veteran-owned High Ground Brewing in Terra Alta announced the new craft beer Thursday on its Facebook page. “Alright alright, we just can’t hold it in anymore…Baby Doge is our newest Session IPA,” said the post. […]
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNS

West Virginia Miners boast bigger and better fireworks display

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One local baseball team is getting into the Fourth of July spirit! The West Virginia Miners will be hosting a huge fireworks display on Saturday, July 2, 2022. It is set to happen following the game on Saturday against the Johnstown Mill Rats out of Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Organizers say there is still […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia’s 2023 Class Off to Strong Start; Just How Good?

If Neal Brown has proven one thing so far at West Virginia, it’s that he’s able to connect with recruits. In 2021 alone, Brown and WVU were able to land four-star quarterback Nicco Marchiol, four-star defensive back Jacolby Spells and four-star linebacker Travious Lathan. The results haven’t always...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy