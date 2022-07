The city of Orlando incensed conservatives after it released a statement questioning whether or not it was appropriate to celebrate the Fourth of July at a time when so much "division, hate and unrest" permeates American society. The statement was made in a 1 July email newsletter promoting the city's annual "Fireworks at the Fountain" event, according to NBC News. “A lot of people probably don’t want to celebrate our nation right now, and we can’t blame them. When there is so much division, hate and unrest, why on earth would you want to have a party celebrating any...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO