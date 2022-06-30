ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bruce Willis’ Team Addresses Accusations Randall Emmett Knew About Health Issues, Mistreated Him

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtUYM_0gR0WGm100

Shedding light on the matter. Bruce Willis ’ attorney, Martin Singer , responded to accusations that producer Randall Emmett knew about the Sixth Sense actor’s health issues but continued pushing him to work anyway.

Bruce Willis Through the Years: Career Highlights, Fatherhood and Aphasia Battle

Read article

“My client continued working after his medical diagnosis because he wanted to work and was able to do so, just like many others diagnosed with aphasia who are capable of continuing to work,” Singer, 70, told the Los Angeles Times for an article published on Thursday, June 30. “Because Mr. Willis appeared in those films, they could get financed. That resulted in literally thousands of people having jobs, many during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvQTH_0gR0WGm100
Shutterstock (2)

In March, the 67-year-old Die Hard star's family announced he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia , a neurological disorder that affects the ability to communicate.

Before his retirement, Willis worked with Emmett, 51, on a number of films, including the producer’s directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass . According to the Los Angeles Times , Emmett told his then-fiancée Lala Kent that the Hard Kill actor was struggling during the movie’s production.

Everything Lala Kent Has Said About Randall Emmett Following Their Split

Read article

“I can’t do this anymore,” Kent recalled her ex-fiancé telling her in a phone call overheard by two other witnesses. “It’s just so sad. Bruce can’t remember any of his lines. He doesn’t know where he is.”

The Irishman producer denied that he was aware “of any decline in Mr. Willis’ health ” in a statement to the Los Angeles Times . The outlet reported that he made five more movies with the Pulp Fiction actor after Midnight in the Switchgrass .

The alleged phone call to Kent took place in September 2020, long before Willis’ health struggles were made public. But according to Alicia Haverland , a property master on Midnight in the Switchgrass , the actor's condition was an open secret on the film set.

“Our stunt coordinator mentioned he was struggling,” Haverland told the Los Angeles Times . “Our first AD saw he was struggling. You would have to be blind to not see him struggling.”

The outlet reported that multiple crew members witnessed Willis needing significant help to get through scenes, including another actor coaching him on his lines through an earpiece and Emmett miming actions from behind the video monitor.

In addition to concerns about his working relationship with the Moonlighting actor as his health declined, Emmett also currently faces allegations of abuse against women, employees and business partners. His spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister denied these allegations to the Los Angeles Times . The Silence producer and his company, Emmett/Furla Oasis, currently face nearly a dozen lawsuits, according to the outlet.

Inside Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' Amicable Post-Split Relationship

Read article

The day Willis’ family announced his aphasia diagnosis, Emmett took to Instagram to voice his support for the Moonrise Kingdom actor.

“Bruce and I have worked on over 20 films together. He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an incredible father, and a close friend. I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be a part of my family,” he captioned a candid photo of him with the action star.

Comments / 10

Related
Entertainment Times

Demi Moore Involving Herself Too Much With Bruce Willis Following Actor’s Diagnosis? Here’s The Truth

Demi Moore is allegedly involving herself too much with her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ life. Demi MooreORIFLAME COSMETICS / Wikimedia Commons/ CC BY. According to Globe, Moore is worried about Willis especially after he was diagnosed with aphasia. However, the actress also seems to be forgetting the fact that Willis has a different partner now.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett “Tackled” Her When She Tried To Look At His Phone

The breakup between Lala Kent and Randall Emmett just took a dark turn. Previous revelations made by the Vanderpump Rules star painted a picture of a controlling narcissist. But Lala’s latest confession goes even further and alleges that he got physical with her during an altercation. As reported by Page Six, Lala was interviewed by […] The post Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett “Tackled” Her When She Tried To Look At His Phone appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Randall Emmett
Person
Bruce Willis
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Show Host Matt Lauer & Annette Roque Reunite At Daughter's High School Graduation After Bitter Divorce

Disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer and his ex-wife Annette Roque were spotted together at their daughter's high school graduation in late June — three years after the former flames finalized their bitter divorce. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo watched their 18-year-old daughter, Romy, receive her diploma on Sunday, June 26, in the Hamptons. It looked like Lauer, 64, tried to keep a low profile, as he was seen in a white hat, jacket, sunglasses and blue shirt. For her part, the model, 55, wore a white dress and carried some flowers. KATIE COURIC CALLS...
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Alex Rodriguez's Ex And Ben Affleck Fighting Over Their Wedding? Songstress Reportedly Anxious To Avoid A Repeat Of Infamous 'Bennifer' Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked everyone when they announced their second engagement – 19 years after they first called off their wedding. The “On the Floor” singer shared the news with her fans through the OnTheJLo newsletter. In the said email, Jennifer Lopez shared a clip...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Fatherhood#The Los Angeles Times
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Bruce Willis Spotted on Rare Public Outing With Wife Emma After Aphasia Diagnosis

Watch: Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis. Bruce Willis is still soaking in the sunshine. The 67-year-old actor was spotted running errands with his wife Emma Heming Willis on June 23 in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Bruce—whose aphasia diagnosis was made public in March—wore a green baseball cap, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans, while Emma donned jeans, a blue-and-white top and flats.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

50 Cent reacts to bombshell Randall Emmett allegations

50 Cent is putting his old adversary Randall Emmett on blast following bombshell allegations that the film producer allegedly offered actresses roles in exchange for sex. “👀See this is why i made him give me my Money by Monday,Then after he had to stay a 100 feet away from me,” the Queens rapper, 46, captioned a screenshot of Page Six’s report on the allegations via Instagram. According to a new Los Angeles Times exposé, the exec made a habit of wielding his industry power for sexual favors, accusations he’s denied via his spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, who told Page Six, “This stems from...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Harrison Wagner’s Family Reveals His Cause of Death

Last week, Jack Wagner’s son Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles at age 27. Now, Harrison family has revealed new details about his death, saying that “he ultimately lost his battle with addiction." Along with announcing the creation of the Harrison Wagner Scholarship...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne: 1st Photos As He Leaves Hospital After Successful, But Grueling, Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was discharged from the hospital one day after undergoing major neck and back surgery. In THESE PHOTOS from Tuesday (June 14), the British rock star can be seen in a wheelchair pushed by a hospital attendant towards his car in Los Angeles. Ozzy stood up and got into a black Range Rover with help from the nurse, the photos show, as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove him home. Ozzy was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants and he wore a protective blue face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

163K+
Followers
19K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy